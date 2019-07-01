World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies live: Karunaratne, Perera off to a steady start in Durham
Updates from match No 39 at the World Cup.
Live updates
After 8 overs, Sri Lanka 43/0 (Karunaratne 19, Perera 22)
Oshane Thomas offers width to Karunaratne and its slapped through offside for four. But the young pacer comes back with five dot balls. That’s 11 dot balls in his last two overs.
After 7 overs, Sri Lanka 39/0 (Karunaratne 15, Perera 22)
A hit-and-miss over from Gabriel. Induces a false shot from Perera as a leading edge falls short of the fielder. And then bowls a terrible ball on the leg side, twice in the over. Both hit down fine leg for boundaries. Actually, that’s just a poor over. Eleven runs from it.
After 5 overs, Sri Lanka 28/0 (Karunaratne 14, Perera 13)
First maiden over of the day. Oshane Thomas with a good over to Dimuth. Better from the youngster, focusing on the angle away from the SL captain and not feeding him on his pads.
Gabriel replaces Cottrell from the other end.
After 5 overs, Sri Lanka 28/0 (Karunaratne 14, Perera 13)
Five boundaries in the innings so far in the first overs! This time, Kusal Perera dances down the track and lofts Cottrell over mid-off. There’s the Sanath touch again. There have been a few plays and misses in the early overs but SL have come out with good intent.
After 4 overs, Sri Lanka 22/0 (Karunaratne 13, Perera 8)
Another boundary in the over as Captain Dimuth has started off in great form. This time, hit past point off Oshane Thomas and Cottrell cannot stop it at the third man boundary. More good batting from the Lankan captain.
After 3 overs, Sri Lanka 17/0 (Karunaratne 9, Perera 7)
Boundaries! Captain Dimuth Karunaratne shows off his class as he hits Cottrell for two boundaries through the leg-side. “Asian wrists take over,” says Sangakkara for the second of those boundaries. Great timing on both those shots. Good start for SL once again the first powerplay.
After 2 overs, Sri Lanka 8/0 (Karunaratne 1, Perera 7)
FOUR! Sri Lanka are up and running... Kusal Perera, no surprise, with the first boundary of the day. Slapped through the offside off Oshane Thomas. Six runs from that over, as the commentators once again remind us of how Sri Lanka have the best scoring rate in the first powerplay in this World Cup.
After 1 over, Sri Lanka 2/0 (Karunaratne 1, Perera 1)
No fireworks from Cottrell in the first over, steady line and length. Two singles.
3.01 pm: We are all set for action in Durham. Will see two teams playing fearless entertaining cricket? That should make for a good game...
Sheldon Cottrell to Dimuth Karunaratne...
2.53 pm: Time for the national anthems.
2.47 pm: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas
2.45 pm: Team news
Shannon Gabriel is back into the West Indies XI as Kemar Roach is unwell, while Sri Lanka bring in Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay and Kasun Rajitha (who was a late replacement for Nuwan Pradeep).
Confirmed playing XIs coming up....
2.41 pm: Sri Lanka’s 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a painful defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semi-finals chances. And England’s win over India eliminated the Sri Lankans because the first tie-breaker is the number of wins and they can’t go past England on that count.
2.33 pm: TOSS NEWS — West Indies have won the toss and Jason Holder opts to field first.
2.28 pm: There’s a strong wind blowing across Chester-le-street that should make things challenging for the batsmen in the first hour but should be good for batting otherwise reckon Simon Doull and Ian Bishop.
2.25 pm: Before we go into details of this match, big news from the Indian camp. A second player has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Vijay Shankar set to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal.
2.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup. It’s the first dead rubber of the World Cup. Not too bad that it’s taken nearly 40 matches for us to get here, to be fair!
West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer has revealed his team tried to process their disappointing World Cup campaign with a lengthy soul-searching session.
Reifer’s side were officially eliminated from the race to qualify for the semi-finals after losing to India on Thursday.
With two matches still to play, starting against Sri Lanka in Durham on Monday, Reifer was keen to avoid his team losing their motivation.
So he held a team meeting in the Old Trafford changing rooms that lasted over an hour as the squad looked to come to terms with their failure to live up to pre-tournament hype.
“We had a long conversation in the dressing room, so we did a lot of soul-searching,” Reifer told reporters on Sunday.
“It is important for us and important for the fans in the Caribbean as well, for us to put up the performances, even at the back end of the World Cup.
“Yes, we are out of the World Cup, but there is still a lot of cricket to play after the World Cup.
“It’s important for us to find the winning ways and find the winning formula going forward, so it is important for us to play this game as hard as possible.
“We want to create that winning culture. It has to start from somewhere. The guys are still up for it. We’re good to go.”