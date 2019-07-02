Sri Lanka came up with a good performance to beat West Indies by 23 runs in a close encounter in the World Cup on Monday. Both teams are out of the semi-finals’ race but still put on a show at the Chester-le-Street.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted an imposing total of 338-6 after Avishka Fernando got to his maiden one-day international century.

But there was another maiden ODI century when Nicholas Pooran reached the three-figure mark for West Indies. His hundred kept West Indies in the game for long before they fell short.

Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 Highlights