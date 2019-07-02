World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh live updates: Virat Kohli and Co seek semi-final confirmation
Live updates from Match No 40 at the 2019 World Cup.
2.27 pm: Huge discussion on Dhoni’s intent in the last game against England. Will Virat Kohli have made it clear to his former captain about the need to go a bit harder? Ashish Magotra writes here.
2.24 pm: Going by the visuals we have seen, it looks like Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik will be in the XI today for sure. Replacing who, remains to be seen.
2.20 pm: Sourav Ganguly at the pitch report says, “It’s a used surface, and there are dark patches on it. This pitch will help the spinners as the day goes on. If Bangladesh win the toss and bat first, it’s ideal. This is the kind of pitch that Bangladesh would want to play India on.”
2.18 pm: Four men who were a part of the 2007 team that stunned India, are playing key roles for Bangladesh in 2019 too.
2.07 pm: While India-Pakistan receives all the attention, it’s India-Bangladesh that has become Asia’s foremost rivalry in recent years. And today, another chapter is set to unfold.
For Bangladesh: Bengaluru 2016. Nidahas 2018. It’s always been so close and yet so far for Mashrafe Mortaza’s men.
2.00 pm: A look at the previous meetings between the two sides. Remember 2007?
India vs Bangladesh at World Cup
|Edition
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|2015
|India won
|109 runs
|Melbourne
|2011
|India won
|87 runs
|Dhaka
|2007
|Bangladesh won
|5 wickets
|Port of Spain
1.54 pm: A look at the points table... it’s a do-or-die match for Bangladesh. A defeat rules the Tigers out of the tournament. A win for India confirms their semi-final spot.
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|+1.000
|14
|India
|7
|5
|1
|1
|+0.854
|11
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|+0.572
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|+1.000
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|-0.792
|9
1.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the World Cup, and it’s India back in action in quick time. It’s another chapter waiting to unfold in the India-Bangladesh rivarly!
With just a day’s gap after their defeat against hosts England, Virat Kohli and Co aim for a quick turnaround at the same venue (Edgbaston) in their penultimate league-stage game against a battle-hardened Bangladesh — a side that is trying to stay alive in race for the last-four berth.
While a team that has lost just one match in the six they have played (one washed out) cannot possibly be under crisis, there are suddenly quite a few problems cropping up around the Indian team. Having already lost Shikhar Dhawan due to injury, India lost another of their original squad members to a fracture: Vijay Shankar. With a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah proving to be tournament-ending for the Tamil Nadu all-rounder, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has been named his replacement.
As for the immediate future, a few changes could be in the offing for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for the first XI berths keeping the odd dimensions of the Edgbaston ground in mind, while Rishabh Pant would be expecting to continue in the middle order.
Mashrafe Mortaza’s side have seven points after three wins and a washout, three points behind fourth-placed England.
To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase they need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.
“India are very strong in this World Cup and it is not going to be easy but we have to play hard and be at 100 percent in every area,” he said.
“Are we going to still be in it? Maybe, maybe not. Let’s see but we have to play better than what we have done so far.”
Whatever be the case, a rivalry that has produced some spicy contests ever since the last World Cup, is set for another enthralling edition.