On this day in 2001, exactly 18 years ago, a certain teenager called Roger Federer played his idol and one of the greatest grass court players in Pete Sampras in the fourth round at Wimbledon. Sampras was the four-time defending and had won the title a record seven times. Federer was a 19-year-old who was seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time.

What followed was, in simple words, history.

In the only ATP Tour meeting between the two grass-court giants, Federer beat Sampras 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 to send shock waves around the tennis world. The Swiss was a pony-tailed teen playing arguably the biggest match of his career then, but he keep his composure on the fast grass and played a career-defining match.

It would take Federer one more year to win his first Wimbledon and go on a five-year winning streak himself. But with this win over the man whose record of 14 Grand Slam titles he would eventually break, Federer firmly established himself as a rising star.

“I think Roger is something extra-special,” Sampras had said after the match. In the years to come, their names would be taken in the same sentence more and more often. In the years to come, the Federer would go on to break several records the American held. In the years to come, the two would get to know each other better. And it all started with that fourth-round Wimbledon clash in 2001.

Here’s a look back at the match, and the winning moment.