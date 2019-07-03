Indian captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma after his fourth hundred at the ongoing ICC World Cup helped India to a 28-run win over Bangladesh.

Speaking after the game, Kohli said it was a pleasure to have Sharma as a part of his team, adding his presence gives the team a lot of confidence.

“I have been watching Rohit for years now, he is the best One-Day International player around and we are so delighted to see him have the tournament of his life. When he plays like that, everybody is happy,” Kohli said after the win against Bangladesh.

“He is a joy to watch and is having the tournament of his life. When he plays well we know we are heading for a big score. He gives everyone confidence to go out and bat.” he added.

Kohli also commended Bangladesh for the fighting spirit they have showcased throughout the World Cup.

“I mean Bangladesh have played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game.

“We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw ‘Q’ [Qualified] in front of the team in the table now,” Kohli said.

India finish their league phase with a game against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday before the semi-finals.