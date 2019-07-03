World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand live: Eoin Morgan wins toss and elects to bat first
Welcome to the live coverage of match No 41 of the World Cup as England and New Zealand play their final group game.
Live updates
2:40 pm: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the toss – “I would’ve liked to bat first as well but the pitch doesn’t change much here in Durham. It’s important that we do the job with the ball first-up. Southee and Henry come in place of Ferguson and Sodhi. Ferguson has been outstanding for us in this tournament, especially in the middle overs. He has a hamstring niggle. Hopefully, he will recover quickly. Southee is very experienced. It is great that he is on the park for us today.”
2:38 pm: England captain Eoin Morgan at the toss – “There is more on the line so there is more excitement. This game is like a quarter-final for us. The victory against India has boosted our confidence, especially since we’d lost the two games before that. New Zealand are a strong side, we have to play well to compete.”
2:36 pm: New Zealand have made two changes. Here’s their playing XI – Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
2:34 pm: England are going in unchanged. Here’s their playing XI – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
2:32 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will BAT first!
2:27 pm: Michael Atherton’s pitch report – “Looks very good, actually. The pitch is generously grassed. It’s a fresh one. We’ve got a wonderful surface here for the batsmen to find some form.”
2:20 pm: The big news coming in at the moment is that Lockie Ferguson has a tight hamstring and will miss today’s game. The right-arm pacer has been impressive in this World Cup and the Kiwis will surely miss his presence. England won’t be too pleased, though, as Ferguson will be replaced by Tim Southee, who got a seven-for the last time these two teams met in the World Cup.
With Australia and India having already qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup, the remaining two spots will be up for grabs when England face New Zealand in a crucial match at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.
Hosts England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match knowing a win will see them into the semi-finals.
Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team’s chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.
If England lose, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh, whose own semi-final hopes ended with a defeat by India on Tuesday that sent Virat Kohli’s men through.
It would take an unlikely turn of events to deny New Zealand a place in the last four, such is their net run-rate advantage over Pakistan.
But right now, England and New Zealand’s World Cup destiny is in their own hands.