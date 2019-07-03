The all-star duo of former world No 1 Andy Murray and Serena Williams will play German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of the mixed doubles draw at Wimbledon.

Mies, 28, comes fresh from creating a major surprise partnering Kevin Krawietz to win the French Open title beating local hopes Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in straight sets.

American-born Guarachi, who is also 28, has a more modest record though she won the Swiss Open doubles final last year and reached the Istanbul Cup final this season.

Apart from the ‘Ser Andy’ pair, as Jamie Murray termed them, there will be several interesting mixed doubles pairing at Wimbledon. Jamie Murray himself will partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Serena’s older sister Venus Williams will pair up with American rising star Frances Tiafoe. They open their campaign against Scott Clayton and Sarah Beth Grey.

Briton Jay Clarke will partner 15-year-old American Cori Gauff, who beat Venus in the singles first round.

From an Indian perspective, all eyes will be on Rohan Bopanna who has partnered with singles tenth seed Aryna Sabalenka. Veteran Leander Paes will play with Australian Sam Stosur.

It's Venus-Tiafoe, who open against they British pair of Clayton-Grey.



Serena-Murray open against Guarachi-Mies.



Other notable #Wimbledon mixed pairs include Krawczyk-Kyrgios, Gauff-Clarke, Mahut-Cornet, Stosur-Paes, and Hsieh-Hsieh. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 3, 2019

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, announced he was joining forces with Williams in an all-star partnership on Tuesday.

“It’ll be great,” Murray told STV. “I’m just happy to be fit and healthy again.

“With what’s happened the last year or so, you never know what’s round the corner, so it’s a great opportunity.

“I’ll look forward to it.”

The 32-year-old, who won two of his three Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon, is already entered into the men’s doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

With AFP Inputs