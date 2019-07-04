England entered the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since the 1992 edition, beating an erring New Zealand side by 119 runs at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday to reignite their dream of winning a maiden title.
Jonny Bairstow (106 off 99 balls) who became the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed.
New Zealand did well to limit England to a little over 300, considering the start provided by Bairstow and Jason Roy (60 off 61) who shared an entertaining 123-run stand after Eoin Morgan opted to bat.
However, moments of brilliance from England and some ordinary cricket from the Black Caps led to their downfall as they folded up for 186 in 45 overs.
New Zealand, who lost their last three leagues games to end with 11 points from nine games, remain in the hunt to clinch the fourth and final semifinal spot.
Here’s a look at some key stats from the game:
(with PTI inputs)