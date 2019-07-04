Indian golfer Arjun Atwal won the Monday qualifier to join compatriot Anirban Lahiri in the main draw of the 3M Open on PGA Tour at Blaine on Wednesday.

The last time Atwal won a Monday qualifier was in 2010, and he went on to win the Wyndham Championship. That has been the only PGA Tour title ever won by an Indian.

At the time, he was also the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour event in 24 years.

He won with a nine-under 62 to earn a spot in the main draw of the 3M Open at Twin Cities TPC.

Atwal, who has made one cut in three PGA Tour starts this year, joins Lahiri, who himself is fighting hard to ensure his card for next season.

In the qualifiers, Atwal sank a 60-foot eagle putt on his seventh hole during a six-hole stretch he played in seven-under. Atwals last top-10 on TOUR came in October 2012.

Speaking of 18-hole qualifiers, Atwal said, “The mentally tough part is you know the entire field is going to be firing at pins all day. You don’t have three days to make it up if you miss a few birdies. Not in a Monday qualifier.”

The 3M Open is the second successive new event on the schedule after last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Meanwhile, Lahiri, who is 169th on the FedExCup standings and needs a couple of very good weeks, is paired with Kelly Kraft and Dominic Bozelli.

Atwal and Lahiri tee off within 10 minutes of each other, but the former goes out from the first and the latter from the 10th.

The field this week sees Brooks Koepka alongside Kevin Na and Patrick Reed in the marquee pairing and other top names include Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.