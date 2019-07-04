Novak Djokovic on Wednesday was involved in a heated exchange with a reporter during his post-match press conference after he beat American Denis Kudla in the Wimbledon second round game on Wednesday.

Djokovic accused the reporter of verbally attacking him as he was confronted with questions relating to Justin Gimelstob, the former board member of the ATP Player Council of which Djokovic is president.

The 42-year-old Gimelstob stepped down from his post earlier this year amid controversy after pleading no contest in a Los Angeles courtroom to felony assault charges reduced by a judge to a misdemeanour.

Gimelstob, who also formerly worked as a television commentator as well as coaching John Isner, was accused of attacking a former friend Randall Kaplan on a street last October, raining down more than 50 punches to his head.

The incident took place in front of the victim’s pregnant wife, who later miscarried and Gimelstob was sentenced to probation, community service and a year of anger management classes.

Djokovic earlier said Gimelstob was “probably the biggest asset that players had in the last ten-plus years that he’s been on the tour representing players” and was in support of Gimelstob returning to the ATP board.

When the journalist asked how he could vouch for Gimbelstob’s return when there were criminal charges pending on him, Djokovic replied, “Is he proven guilty?”

The interviewee later explained that the judge accepted Gimelstob’s no contest plea and that the American would be considered guilty for it. Djokovic revealed that he was yet to read the statements provided by the victim.

“I will read it. I haven’t read it. I’ve spoken to Justin. He has explained to me that he still is going through the process, the legal process. He’s not done yet in the courts. Obviously, I know only his side of the story. I’ve had, as I mentioned before, a really good relationship with Justin. I think he is away from our sport at the moment for a reason. I think he needs to take time to deal with this serious matter.

“We as a sport, players, cannot have this kind of disturbance, so to say, in our sport or in our structure. He understands that. If he at the end of this whole process is proven guilty, I mean, obviously there is no support from my side for him to be part of the sport,” Djokovic said.

It is completely insane to see the #1 player having these exchanges in the middle of a slam he's trying to win. It's clearly distracting. But in this case it's his fault and what happens when you casually back a man who was sentenced for punching someone out in the streets. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 4, 2019

The emotional journalist kept on asking questions and Djokovic, who was in a hurry to finish the discussion said: “There is no reason for you to attack me.”

The 32-year-old Serb reiterated that he would get back on the discussion only after reading the full statement.

“I just don’t feel it is necessary for you to point a finger at me specifically for something that he has or hasn’t done. I told you that I’m going to go back and I’m going to read all the papers, then we can have a discussion after that. That’s all.

“There is no reason for you to talk to me in that way because I feel like you’re pointing the guilt at me for some reason for what he has done or for supporting him. I am telling you I have a very good relationship with him, and I always have. I’m not going to lie about that.

“But if he is guilty about committing a crime, as you said, or whatever has happened that night, that obviously changes things around for his future role in our sport. But if that is not the case, then I’m just saying, if that is not the case, then he is a huge asset for our sport and our players. He has always been. He’s been representing players very vocally for 10 years,” Djokovic said.

(with AFP inputs)