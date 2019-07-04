West Indies batting great Brian Lara on Thursday termed Virat Kohli a run machine, insisting that the India skipper is way ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to batting across formats.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar remains Lara’s all-time favourite but in today’s era, he said it is Kohli who is the best.

“He [Virat Kohli] is a run machine. But sorry to say Sachin Tendulkar is my [favourite],” he said after being conferred the Doctorate in Science [Honours Causa] by the DY Patil University in Nerul, Mumbai.

“But getting back to your question, no doubt there is a huge gap between Virat Kohli and the rest of the world in all forms of the game. Rohit Sharma might have got four centuries in this World Cup, [Jonny] Bairstow or whatever, if you want somebody to bat in T20, T10, 100 balls or Test cricket, it is going to be Virat Kohli today,” added Lara, who still holds the record for the highest score in a Test match.

Lara, who scored 22,358 runs [11,953 in ODIs] in international cricket, said if today Indian batsmen are doing well in away series, it is because of Tendulkar, who instilled such confidence in them.

“The impression Sachin left on the game is just unbelievable, because he sort of bridged that period, where you felt that when Indian batsmen leave Indian soil, Indian pitches, they are not that good. But Sachin Tendulkar was good on every surface and all of the Indian batsman are good on every single surface today, I think simply because they took a page out of his book,” said Lara.

Meanwhile, Lara was pained to witness the plight of the Caribbean cricket. The West Indies have already been knocked out of the World Cup semifinal race.

“We have been turned to a corner. Every country, every sports team goes through a little bit of cycle, but we seem to be in the same position for quite some time, which is unfortunate.”