Rafael Nadal may not end up winning a third Wimbledon singles title but he will take joy from having beaten his ‘bete noire’ Nick Kyrgios in an engrossing but bad-tempered grudge match on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard came through in four sets 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) which saw fiery but talented Australian Kyrgios receive a warning for unsportsmanlike behaviour after a running argument with the umpire while twice serving under-arm.

Kyrgios had famously defeated Nadal as a 144th-ranked teenage wildcard at Wimbledon in 2014.

They have been at opposite ends of the tennis spectrum ever since with the Australian describing the 18-time major winner as his “polar opposite”.

Nadal’s pleasure was evident when he sealed the match against a man he had accused of lacking respect for the sport as he fist-pumped and jumped in the air yelling to his camp seated on Centre Court.

Kyrgios twice served underarm on game point, was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour and waged a bitter war of words with umpire Damien Dumusois.

Increasingly upset with what he perceived to be Nadal’s pedestrian pace of play, the 24-year-old described the official as a “disgrace” and said his handling of the explosive tie was “pathetic”.

It was Nadal’s 50th win at the tournament as he continues his push for a third Wimbledon title and 19th major.

The match was billed as a classic even before it began and it lived up to the hype through four sets. Here’s the best of tennis Twitter’s reaction to the match.

Entertainment from start to finish...@RafaelNadal outlasts Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) to progress to the third round for the 10th time#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FWjNvD8acK — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2019

Pretty brief, but solid, handshake. Nadal busts out the finger wag, which is usually reserved for wins where he knows there was some spice.



🎥BBC#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GxFCeG8OSs — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) July 4, 2019

Well, it's fair to say that Rafael Nadal really wanted that one. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 4, 2019

Three matches going on on Centre Court:



Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal



Nick Kyrgios vs umpire Damien Dumusois



Nick Kyrgios vs Nick Kyrgios #Wimbledon — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 4, 2019

Imagine trying to convince people after the Tsitsipas loss (and even the Rome final) that Nadal would play that clutch to reverse his tiebreak record against Kyrgios in an early rounder at #Wimbledon.

Things change so fast in this sport. — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) July 4, 2019

Nadal becomes the 3rd @ATP_Tour player to record 50 match wins at each of the majors.



Federer and Djokovic both have 60 wins at all 4....



Federer has 70 at all 4.....#Wimbledon #GrandSlam #Nadal #NadalvsKyrgios — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) July 4, 2019

Nadal's box feeling it like it's a Slam final. Loving the intensity from everybody. And from Rafa. And from Nick. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 4, 2019

Kyrgios can be a circus act at times but great to someone getting in the faces of the likes of Nadal, Federer & Djokovic (in this case Nadal) rather than just being grateful to be sharing the same oxygen as them on court - a point very well made by @Mike_Dickson_DM — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) July 4, 2019

Kyrgios matches are hilarious, exhilarating, infuriating, uplifting, depressing, inspiring, confusing, upsetting, compelling and utterly exhausting. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) July 4, 2019

Nick Kyrgios on Rafa Nadal:



"He takes 40 seconds between every serve. Don't tell me to play within reason, he doesn't play within reason."



Love him or hate him, he is entertaining 😂 pic.twitter.com/5DjaOyNWH7 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) July 4, 2019

Kyrgios just told Nadal to challenge a shot that was called out, and of course it was in.



There is your good sportsmanship of the day. — Michael Gallo (@Galloots) July 4, 2019

Kyrgios: "At the moment I don't think I can contend for a Grand Slam."



Nadal: "With his talent and with his serve, he can win a Grand Slam, of course." — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) July 4, 2019

#Nadal on Kyrgios. If, if, if ... he is a top talented player but there are a lot of import things to become a champion. He has a lot of ingredients. But without love of this game it is tough to achieve. You need win against everyone, not just against great players — INSIDE TENNIS (@BillSimons1) July 4, 2019

First Kyrgios underarm serve met with whoops of delight, fair amount of booing for the second. The rules haven’t changed in that time. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) July 4, 2019

Despite a dramatic and tense match @RafaelNadal shows he is a real gentleman. Lets his racquet do the talking and leaves it all on the court. #Wimbledon https://t.co/BlBp6yqJk5 — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 4, 2019

Everything about this match is comedic. Even that bird that randomly stood in the middle of the service box staring down Kyrgios as he was about to serve. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) July 4, 2019

I think Rafa quite enjoyed that! It was fun while it lasted. At least Kyrgios played to the end. Not quite good enough to beat Rafa this time. — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) July 4, 2019

When you are watching Wimbledon tennis on Centre Court and Kyrgios underarm serves to Nadal and you don't know where to look #bbctennis pic.twitter.com/eIpxrQQMQu — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) July 4, 2019

A moment of silence for everyone who is missing Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal match in #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wyNtTlDVrS — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) July 4, 2019

With AFP Inputs