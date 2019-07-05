Tammy Beaumont’s first women’s Ashes ODI century went in vain as Ellyse Perry’s composed knock and Delissa Kimmince’s fine bowling performance helped the visitors register their second consecutive win over England at Leicester on Thursday.

Perry, who had shone with the ball in the opening ODI, held together the Australian innings in a tricky chase with a solid 62 and Beth Mooney then gave the finishing touches with an unbeaten 43 to take the visitors home with four wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Chasing 218 to win, Australia lost both their openers before the end of three overs. But Perry made the most of a lucky break with a stumping decision going in her favour by first building a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rachael Haynes (30). After her departure, Mooney found an able partner in Jess Jonassen (31 not out) to complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, England opener Beaumont scored a 115-ball 114 with 12 boundaries to take the hosts beyond the 200-run mark. At least, three more English batters got stars but could not convert them into a big score as the hosts were bowled out for 217.

Kimmince polished off the English tail by claiming four of the last five wickets to fall as the hosts collapsed from 183 for 5 to being all out for 217.