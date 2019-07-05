World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, live updates: Fakhar falls early as Tigers strike
Pakistan now need to surpass the record winning margin by runs in a one-day international of 290 if they are to overtake New Zealand.
Live updates
Pak 31/1 after 9 overs - Imam 10, Babar 8
Babar is in and he has been Pakistan’s in-form batsman. But Hasan has found a sweet spot today – five overs, just 9 runs. Whatever hopes Pakistan may have harboured of getting to 450 have gone down the drain.
Pak 23/1 after 7.2 overs - Imam 10
WICKET! Wide ball, Fakhar looked to smash it, but it hit the toe-end of the bat and flew straight to the fielder. He just didn’t get going today. Just the 5th wicket that Bangladesh have picked up in the Powerplay in this World Cup.
Fakhar Zaman c Mehidy Hasan b Saifuddin 13 (31, 4x1)
Pak 23/0 after 7 overs - Fakhar 13, Imam 10
Hasan continues to be at his best – giving away nothing – just 6 runs in his 4 overs. Putting pressure on the Pakistan batsman – a different kind of pressure but given what Pakistan need, this should work.
Pak 22/0 after 6 overs - Fakhar 12, Imam 10
Once again, a four off the last ball. Beautiful shot by Imam but Saifuddin has to find a way to end his overs better. At the moment, it is five good balls and a poor sixth ball.
Pak 17/0 after 5 overs - Fakhar 11, Imam 6
Hasan is clearly having an impact on the proceedings. Fakhar seems tentative against spin and Imam’s strike-rate against spin has been among the lowest in the tournament. Great move to bring him on early.
Pak 16/0 after 4 overs - Fakhar 10, Imam 6
A four off the last ball by Imam spoiled what would have been a good over for Saifuddin. Pakistan’s approach will be interesting to follow – for how long are they going to hold back?
Pak 10/0 after 3 overs - Fakhar 9, Imam 1
Another good over by Hasan. Quick and accurate. He has conceded just 4 runs in his 2 overs so far. Fakhar miscued one and it luckily found the middle of nowhere.
Pak 7/0 after 2 overs - Fakhar 7, Imam 0
Saifuddin opens the bowling and not Morraza as he has been doing. Fakhar got a four and a two. What are Pakistan’s options?
Pak 1/0 after 1 over - Fakhar 1, Imam 0
Bangladesh chose to start the innings with the spin of Mehidy Hasan. And it worked. Just one run from the over.
2:56 pm - Sarfaraz Ahmed keeping faith with his winning combination
2:53 pm - Time for National anthems!
The two are out for the national anthems. Bangladesh are in their changes red strips today to avoid a clash with Pakistan’s green jersey
2:45 pm - Scenarios for Pakistan to qualify
Score 308 runs, beat Ban by 308 runs
Score 350 runs, beat Ban by 312 runs
Score 400 runs, beat Ban by 316 runs
Score 450 runs, beat Ban by 321 runs
Surely, not possible even for unpredictable Pakistan?
2:42 pm - LINEUPS!
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
TOSS UPDATE! Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. It was an obvious choice as it is their only chance to qualify for the semi-finals. So for now, PAKISTAN ARE STILL ALIVE in this World Cup
Pakistan face Bangladesh in their final league phase game of the 2019 ICC World Cup knowing that only a miracle can take them to the semi-finals at the expense of the currently fourth-placed New Zealand.
But if Bangladesh win the toss and bat first, the 1992 champions’ slim hopes of a semi-final spot will evaporate even before a ball is bowled.
That is because net run-rate can only be boosted by so much if a team is chasing a target, and in Pakistan’s case it would not be enough for them to top New Zealand.
Bangladesh, on the other hand would look to end a fine campaign on a winning note.