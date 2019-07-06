Indian cricket team would have a new physical conditioning coach and physiotherapist after the 2019 ICC World Cup as both Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart have decided to step down and have conveyed the same to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Indian Express reported on Saturday.

“Basu has informed the team management of not continuing as a trainer as he needs a break. So has Patrick. The Indian team will look out for their replacements after the World Cup and West Indies series,” a board official was quoted as saying by the paper.

Sohum Desai would replace Basu for the upcoming tour of West Indies in August and the BCCI would advertise for all posts including that of the head coach after the tour, the report added.