World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka live updates: Men in Blue eye top spot in final group game
Welcome to the live coverage of match number 44 as Virat Kohli and Co lock horns with Sri Lanka in their final group game.
Live updates
2.33 pm: Sri Lanka have won the toss and Dimuth Karunaratne wants to bat first on a used pitch at Headingley, Leeds. Kohli would have batted first too.
2.30 pm: All eyes on MS Dhoni again.
Dimuth Karunaratne may fancy using his left-arm spinner Milinda Siriwardana knowing MS Dhoni’s problems against slow left-arm orthodox bowlers. No one more than captain Virat Kohli will like his “guiding light” to succeed as the former captain’s role will be immense should India remain in the competition for the final next Sunday.
INDvSL at World Cups
|Editon
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|1979
|Sri lanka won
|47 runs
|Manchester
|1992
|No Result
|–
|MacKay
|1996
|Sri Lanka won
|6 wickets
|New Delhi
|1996
|Sri Lanka won
|Match awarded to SL after crowd trouble
|Kolkata
|1999
|India won
|157 runs
|Taunton
|2003
|India won
|183 runs
|Johannesburg
|2011
|India won
|6 wickets
|Mumbai
2.26 pm: Will India play all the wicket-keepers once again? Should Ravindra Jadeja get a game? We will find out soon at the toss.
2.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of India’s final group stage game at the 2019 World Cup. It’s another chapter in the prolific India-Sri Lanka rivalry. The two sides are playing at the World Cup for the first time since *that* match at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011.
Having already confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup, India will look to address their middle-order woes when they take on Sri Lanka in their final group game at Leeds on Saturday.
Currently sitting second in the points table, , a win against Sri Lanka can take Virat Kohli’s men to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.
That would present the Men in Blue a chance of a possible semi-final against a New Zealand team on a downward spiral rather than England, the hosts being the only side to have beaten them thus far in the tournament.
The focus will once again be on India’s middle order as they aim to fine-tune their game ahead of the all-important semi-finals.