World Cup 2019, Australia vs South Africa live: Faf du Plessis wins toss and elects to bat first
Here are live updates from the final league match of the tournament.
Live updates
5:46 pm: Australian captain Aaron Finch at the toss –
“Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. Pleased that we’ve continued to improve in all areas of the game. We’re unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone’s been chipping in, even with the bat.”
5:43 pm: South African captain Faf du Plessis at the toss –
“Looks a good wicket. We have one forced change. Playing a second spinner. Hashim Amla got hit on the knee yesterday, he’s missing. Chance to look at Shamsi. We haven’t played our best cricket in this World Cup. Today is a big occasion. South Africa-Australia games are a big occasion to be a part of.”
5:40 pm: Australia are going in with an unchanged team. Here’s their playing XI –
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.
5:38 pm: South Africa have rested Hashim Amla. Here’s their playing XI –
Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.
5:33 pm: TOSS
Faf du Plessis wins the toss and South Africa will BAT first!
5:15 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the final league match of this World Cup. Today, Australia take on South Africa at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
This match gains prominence because the defending champions have the opportunity to finish at the top of the points table. If Australia defeat South Africa, they’ll face New Zealand in the semi-finals.
However, if the five-time champions lose to the Proteas, and India beat Sri Lanka, then Australia will finish second on the table and face third-placed England in the semis.