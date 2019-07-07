India’s challenge in the mixed doubles of the Wimbledon Championships ended with the second round defeats of Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna in London.

Seeded 13th, Bopanna and his Belarusian partner Aryna Sabalenka lost 4-6, 4-6 to Artem Sitak from New Zealand and Laura Siegemund of Germany in one hour and 13 minutes.

Left-handed Sharan and his Chinese partner Yingying Duan lost 3-6, 4-6 to British duo of Eden Silva and Evan Hoyt in 62 minutes.

Silva and Hoyt had earlier knocked out Leander Paes and his Australian partner Samantha Stosur in the first round.

Sharan is still alive in the men’s doubles competition. Sharan and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner are set to take on top seeded combination of Brazilian Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot of Poland on Monday.