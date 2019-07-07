Intercontinental Cup 2019, India vs Tajikistan live: Chhetri scores brace as Blue Tigers lead 2-0
Live coverage of the the Intercontinental Cup opener as Igor Stiamac’s India take on Tajikistan.
Live updates
Second half begins, IND 2-0 TJK: Vinit Rai comes in for India as a 2nd half sub in place of young Amarjit Singh.
9.04 pm: An animated Sunil Chhetri gives a pep talk in the huddle as the players come out for the second off.
9.01 pm: India, currently ranked 101 in Fifa charts, had won the first edition of the tournament last year in Mumbai. They have started their title defence with a good first half against No. 120 Tajikistan. Second half coming up in Ahmedabad.
8.54 pm: Half-time thoughts from one of our football correspondents...
HALF-TIME, IND 2-0 TJK: Chhetri has now scored his 70th goal for India... what a player! ICYMI earlier, this is also the ninth consecutive home game where he’s found the back of the net.
HALF TIME, IND 2-0 TJK: Two goals for India, two goals for Sunil Chhetri... the Blue Tigers start and finish the half strongly and take a handy 2-0 lead into the break. Not the best of halves in terms of the quality from both sides but Chhetri’s finishing (from the spot and then from open play) just too good!
After 45 mins, IND 2-0 TJK: One minute added time
After 41 mins, IND 2-0 TJK - GOALLLLL CHHETRI! What a finish. Just when you thought TJK were about to break India down, the captain doubles the home side’s lead. A superb finish. Udanta with some good work down the right but his cross was too heavy but Chhangte retrieve at the left flank and found Chhetri in front of goal. The Indian captain takes a touch and stabs the ball to the right of the keeper. Superb from the No. 11!
After 40 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: LUCKY INDIA! Tell you what, Adil Khan is very lucky not to have been penalised for a foul inside the box in that earlier spell of play. TJK’s player was brought down in the box, referee says Adil won the ball but replays show the Indian defender caught the player first. Another corner for TJK now, their sixth!! (India have won 1).
After 37 mins, IND 1-0 TJK; More confusion at the back for India as Adil just about deals with a chip over the backline from midfield. Gurpreet almost fumbles a simple save but cleans up his error. And then is unhappy with what’s happening in front of him. Another move down the left results in a TJK corner which causes more confusion in the Indian box. Stimac’s man are all over the place at the moment! Gurpreet had come to forward and prevent a shot on goal. That corner was poorly defended by India.
After 32 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: Another silly free kick given away by India, this time Sahal guilty of a foul from behind. A inswinger from the right flank is dealt with initially by Adil but then a clearance hits his teammate, results in a corner which is wasted by TJK. India are pegged in their own half at the moment.
After 28 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: It’s largely a midfield battle at the moment and both teams are giving the ball way at the center of the park. Thapa commits a foul about 30m away from goal. The free kick is easy enough for Gupreet. The Indian GK releases Chhetri down the left but his cutback is poor.
After 25 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: Good closing down at the edge of the TJK penalty area by India and they win the ball back. Good interplay involving Chhetri and Sahal releases Bheke down the right. He fizzes in a cross but It’s a bit behind Chhetri, whose header is not strong enough. Collected by the ‘keeper.
After 22 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: Yellow card for Rahul Bheke. First player to go into the ref’s book... there’s a drizzle in Ahmedabad now and it’s making things slippery for the players perhaps. Bheke was late for a sliding challenge. TJK have definitely improved in the last few minutes, but India stay solid in defence.
After 18 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: BIG CHANCE, TJK! Narender is caught off position at the back by Barotov who is through on goal but his left-foot strike is off target. It was easier to hit the target there. India let off big time.
After 16 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: The visitors’ turn to control possession. Some good interplay down the left but doesnt amount to anything. India guilty of giving the ball away cheaply there but then produce a nice series of one-touch passes in the midfield to keep the ball.
After 13 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: After a brief spell of pressure from the visitors, India are controlling possession now. The corner did not amount to much but India are trying to win the ball high and keep the pressure up. Good start.
After 10 mins, IND 1-0 TJK: Captain, leader, legend for a reason. Sunil Chhetri has now scored in 9 consecutive home matches for Blue Tigers! What a start for India. India now counterattack from a TJK corner and Udanta’s pace is almost too good for the opponents... he can’t release Chhetri at the end though, wins a corner.
8.05 pm: GOOOOOOOALLL! Sunil Chhetri keeps his calm and dinks it over the keeper to give India the lead.
8.00 pm: Penalty for India! Sahal wins the ball deep and releases Mandar who plays a through ball to Chhangte in the box.
7.55 pm: A big test ahead for an inexperienced Indian backline.
7.45 pm: The line ups are out and defender Sandesh Jhinghan misses out. Mandar Rao Dessai and Indian Arrows defender Narender Gahlot are handed their national team debuts by coach Stimac.
7.40 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Intercontinental Cup. The Blue Tigers are back in action tonight.
Aiming to build on the early signs of promise under coach Igor Stimac that was displayed during King’s Cup campaign last month, the Indian football team begin their Intercontinental Cup opener against Tajikistan on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
The Blue Tigers, who clinched the trophy last year after beating Kenya in the final face, start as favourites against their opponents who are placed 120th in the Fifa Rankings.
While the core of the India squad remains the same from their squad at the King’s Cup, there have been a few notable inclusions. Forwards Mandar Rao Dessai and Joby Justin and Indian Arrows defender Narender Gahlot earned their first call-up while Anas Edathodika, who announced his national team retirement during the Asian Cup earlier, makes a return.
The four-nation tournament, which also features Syria and North Korea, will be a part of preparations for the Indian team for the joint qualification campaign of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup, beginning in September.
All teams play each other in a round-robin phase, with the top two set to clash in the finals.
The match is live on Star Sports and kicks off at 8 pm IST.