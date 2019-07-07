Afghanistan will play a full series against the West Indies, including a lone Test match, in their adopted home country India in November, the country’s cricket board said.

The “home” series will include three T20Is, three ODIs apart from the only Test, beginning from November 27. The venue of the Test as well as the shorter-format games are yet to be decided.

“As per the Future Tours Program, the Afghanistan national team is scheduled to host West Indies for a tour from November 5 till December 1 in India. The series will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Ahead of the series against West Indies, the national team is also scheduled to play a one-off Test against Bangladesh in September followed by a triangular T20I series that will feature Bangladesh and Zimbabwe,” it added.

Afghanistan and the West Indies have played only 10 internationals against each other, eight of those held in the Caribbean. The Windies lead Afghanistan 5-4 in the head-to-head, their most recent victory coming in the ongoing World Cup.

The one-off Test will mark Afghanistan’s third appearance in the longest format. They were beaten on debut by India last year but defeated Ireland by 7 wickets in March at Dehradun.

Schedule of the Afghanistan-West Indies series to be held in India:

Nov 5 - 1st T20I

Nov 7 - 2nd T20I

Nov 9 - 3rd T20I

Nov 13 - 1st ODI

Nov 16 - 2nd ODI

Nov 18 - 3rd ODI

Nov 27-Dec 1 - One-off Test