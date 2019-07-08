Australia beat England by a mammoth 194-run margin in the third one-day international to sweep the ODI series and take a gigantic step towards retaining the multi-format, point-based Women’s Ashes series.

Ellyse Perry recorded bowling figures of 7/22 – best by an Australian woman in ODIs – to skittle England for 75 in less that 33 overs. Chasing a huge score of 270, England were left reeling by Perry who was well supported by Megan Schutt.

England were in danger of being bowled out for their lowest ODI total ever after losing six wickets for a score of 21. But resistance from Fran Wilson and Laura Marsh meant the hosts avoided that embarrassment, eventually getting bowled out for 75.

Batting first, Australia shrugged off a slow start to post 269/7 in their 50 overs. Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning scored fine half-centuries to give the Australians a platform to post a big score. Useful contributions from Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen and Delissa Kimmince meant England needed to better their best-ever ODI chase to achieve the target.

With the win, Australia took a 6-0 lead in the multi-format Ashes series and are on the cusp of retaining it. England now need to win the one-off Test and all the three T20Is to regain the Ashes.

The Test win earns a team 4 points while 2 points are awarded for victory in ODIs and T20Is.

The one-off Test will be played between July 18-21 at The County Ground in Taunton before the T20Is begin on July 26.