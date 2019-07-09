After being disbanded for three years, the historic Durand Cup returns with its 129th edition that is set to take place from August 2-24 this year.

The league-cum-knockout tournament will be held in Kalyani, Siliguri and Kolkata in West Bengal with 16 teams participating. A total of 27 matches will be played.

The teams will be divided into four groups and the clubs that finish first and second in each group will progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Durand Cup 2019 groups Group A Group B Group C Group D East Bengal Mohun Bagan Army Green Air Force Army Red Navy Chennai City FC Chennaiyin FC Jamshedpur FC ATK Real Kashmir Gokulam Kerala Bengaluru FC Mohammedan Sporting FC Goa TRAU FC

Six Indian Super League and I-League clubs will also take part in the prestigious tournament organised by Services Sports Control Board.

The other four teams in the tournament will be fielded by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Army will have two teams, Army Red and Army Green.

Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia and was started by the British Army in 1888. The last edition was held in 2016 when Army Green defeated NEROCA FC on penalties to win the title.