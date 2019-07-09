Former India goalkeeper AU Celestine died in Chennai after a brief illness, his family said. He was 73 and is survived by his wife and son.

Celestine passed away at a hospital late on Monday night where he was undergoing treatment. He had represented India in the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia in 1969.

The tall Celestine represented Tamil Nadu and was considered one of the state’s top custodians.

A cartilage injury cut short his football career and he later took up coaching and trained the Tamil Nadu state teams (junior, sub-junior and women).

Celestine was also a talent spotter for the All India Football Federation.