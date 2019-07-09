Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with impressive figures of 5/59 to help Nottinghamshire bowl out Somerset for 169 in their second innings of the County Championship Division One match on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire were set a target of of 255 at the Cooper Associates County Ground. One of the two overseas players for the club, Ashwin took 3/93 in the first innings.

Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 241 in their first innings after Somerset’s 326 all-out, conceding a lead of 85.

Besides the 32-year-old Ashwin, who had a match haul of 8/123 in 64.3 overs, left-arm spinner LA Patterson-White picked up 5/73.

This is Ashwin’s second match for his county team after taking 3/162 in Nottinghamshire’s innings defeat to defending champion Essex.

Meanwhile, Hampshire’s overseas player and Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane failed against Warwickshire at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Batting at No 3, Rahane made four in the first innings before being caught off the bowling of seamer Olly Stone. In Hampshire’s second innings, Rahane was trapped in front of the wicket for three by Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

LUNCH | A great morning for Notts who pick up 5 wickets going into Lunch. LPW was brought into the spin attack claiming a couple of first class wickets, Ashwin taking 3 down the other end. Somerset 108/6 with a lead of 193.



Follow #SomvNotts live 👉 https://t.co/wchgKKKAI9 pic.twitter.com/6X4cUGwXsO — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 9, 2019

REPLAY | Ravi Ashwin is on fire in this first session!



He sends Steve Davies back to the pavilion on 2, picking up his 7th wicket of the match.



Follow #SomvNotts Live 👉 https://t.co/1Rm3MZPvrx pic.twitter.com/Tztj9AU2BP — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 9, 2019

1️⃣ wicket

2️⃣ seagulls



HIGHLIGHTS | Watch Ashwin's late wicket, and the rest of day two's key action 👉 https://t.co/op2qphsxP7#SomvNotts pic.twitter.com/GeKYXb5ZKW — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 9, 2019