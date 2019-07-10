World Cup 2019 semi-final, India vs New Zealand live: Eyes on weather as play resumes on reserve day
Follow the live updates of the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand which was halted on Tuesday after play interrupted rain.
Live updates
The actions resumes as the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand will head into a second day after rain prevented the match finishing as scheduled at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The match, which remains a 50 overs per side contest, will now resume at 10:30 am (0930 GMT), weather permitting.
New Zealand had struggled to 211-5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) with 23 balls left in the innings.
Ross Taylor was 67 not out and Tom Latham three not out after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who won the toss, had made a painstaking 67.
After more than four hours off the field, and with fresh rain falling, the match officials decided there was no prospect of completing the minimum 20 overs per side game required under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected matches.
They abandoned play for the day at 6:20 pm (1720 GMT).
If a result cannot be achieved on Wednesday, India will qualify for Sunday’s final at Lord’s by virtue of having finished first to New Zealand’s fourth in the 10-team group stage.