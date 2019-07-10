Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ mixed doubles dream team came to an end at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.

The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.

The third round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl – a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams.

British home favourite Murray, a former world No 1, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery.

He has ruled out playing singles at the US Open, indicating it could take up to 18 months before he felt ready to return.

On Tuesday, Murray and Williams made the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Fabrice Martin and Raquel

In the opener, breezed into the second round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday, beating Germany’s Andreas Mies and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi 6-4, 6-1.

Murray also played men’s doubles at Wimbledon with Pierre-Hugues Herbert with the duo reaching the second round.

With AFP Inputs