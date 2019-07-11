For Roger Federer, making and breaking records for men’s tennis isn’t really a new thing.
He has the most number of Grand Slam titles, the most weeks at No 1 position and just this year won his 100th ATP title. He has 102 now, becoming the first player to win two titles this year. The 37-year-old leads the ATP Tour with three titles in 2019 (Dubai, Miami, Halle).
At Wimbledon, this milestones become even more incredible. He has played an unprecedented 21 straight years in the singles draw and has a record eight titles (from 11 finals).
But with his quarterfinal win on Wednesday, he reached a rare landmark: The first male player to win 100 singles matches at one Grand Slam. He joins He joins Martina Navratilova (120 at Wimbledon) and Chris Evert (101 at US Open) in the exclusive club.
Jimmy Connors is the only male player been closest to accomplishing the feat be with wins in 98 matches at the US Open.
Earlier in the tournament, he had become the first first player with 350 career wins in Grand Slam singles matches. At French Open, he became the first player to play 400 Grand Slam singles matches.
The 37-year-old would have had this record earlier at the Australian Open, where he has won 97 matches, had he not lost in the fourth round.
But in a way, it’s fitting the record came at the venue of his favourite Major.
Here’s a look at some of the big numbers. The Swiss player appears twice in the list.
Most wins by Grand Slam
|Tournament
|Player
|Wins
|Australian Open
|Roger Federer
|97
|Roland Garros
|Rafael Nadal
|93
|Wimbledon
|Roger Federer
|100
|US Open
|Jimmy Connors
|98