For Roger Federer, making and breaking records for men’s tennis isn’t really a new thing.

He has the most number of Grand Slam titles, the most weeks at No 1 position and just this year won his 100th ATP title. He has 102 now, becoming the first player to win two titles this year. The 37-year-old leads the ATP Tour with three titles in 2019 (Dubai, Miami, Halle).

At Wimbledon, this milestones become even more incredible. He has played an unprecedented 21 straight years in the singles draw and has a record eight titles (from 11 finals).

But with his quarterfinal win on Wednesday, he reached a rare landmark: The first male player to win 100 singles matches at one Grand Slam. He joins He joins Martina Navratilova (120 at Wimbledon) and Chris Evert (101 at US Open) in the exclusive club.

Jimmy Connors is the only male player been closest to accomplishing the feat be with wins in 98 matches at the US Open.

Earlier in the tournament, he had become the first first player with 350 career wins in Grand Slam singles matches. At French Open, he became the first player to play 400 Grand Slam singles matches.

The 37-year-old would have had this record earlier at the Australian Open, where he has won 97 matches, had he not lost in the fourth round.

But in a way, it’s fitting the record came at the venue of his favourite Major.

Here’s a look at some of the big numbers. The Swiss player appears twice in the list.

Most wins by Grand Slam Tournament Player Wins Australian Open Roger Federer 97 Roland Garros Rafael Nadal 93 Wimbledon Roger Federer 100 US Open Jimmy Connors 98

Federer is the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors at the US Open 1991 (39yo) — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 10, 2019 https://twitter.com/josemorgado/status/1149007083553075201?s=19

Roger Federer joined Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only players with 100 wins at a single major in the Open Era.



Federer also won his 186th tour-level grass court match, breaking a tie with Jimmy Connors for most by a man in the Open Era. pic.twitter.com/oEFhZ3wAny — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 10, 2019

With his win today, Roger Federer became the second player (man or woman) in history to reach at least 45 Grand Slam singles semi-finals:



52 - Evert

45 - FEDERER

44 - Navratilova

37 - Graff

36 - SERENA, DJOKOVIC, Court

32 - NADAL

31 - Connors — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 10, 2019

Most Wimbledon men's singles match wins



1 Federer 100*

2 Connors 84

3 Becker 71

4 Djokovic 70*

5 Sampras 63

6 McEnroe 59

7 Murray 57**

8 Nadal 53*

9 Borg 51



*Active

**Doubles specialist (for now) — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 10, 2019

🎾 Most Grand Slam titles

🎾 Most Grand Slam finals

🎾 Most weeks at number one

💯 He's now recorded 100 wins at Wimbledon



🐐 Roger Federer, the greatest.

#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4NaltRSsOh — bet365 (@bet365) July 10, 2019

🎾 @RogerFederer in Grand Slam Tennis:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Wimbledon = 100 Wins

🇦🇺 @AustralianOpen = 97 Wins

🇺🇸 @USOpen = 85 Wins

🇫🇷 @RolandGarros = 70 Wins



👏 The FIRST Tennis player in history to win 100 matches at a single Grand Slam.



🐐 GOAT. pic.twitter.com/XCaPtYNCRf — SPORF (@Sporf) July 10, 2019