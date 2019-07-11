World Cup 2019 semi-final, England vs Australia live: Aussies opt to bat, Handscomb replaces Khawaja
Live coverage of the second semi-final between England and Australia.
Live updates
After 1 over, Australia 4/0 – Warner 4, Finch 0
Over-pitched from Woakes and Warner punches it through the covers for a four. The pacer, though, recovers well and milks out five dot balls from the over. The rest of the deliveries in the over were a touch fuller and Warner was happy to block them out. Ominous signs for England.
Finch and Warner are at the crease. Woakes has the ball in his hand. Do we have another nail-biter on our hands.
2:50 pm: The players are making their way onto the field. There are a lot of empty seats in the stands. The second semi-final is underway.
2:45 pm: In case you didn’t know already, here are Australia’s strengths and weaknesses. Here are England’s strengths and weaknesses.
Lineups:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Australia have Peter Handscomb coming in for Usman Khawaja and England are unchanged from their previous game. Some of the good folks may have already decided on watching another Trans-Tasman final.
2.32 pm: Australia have won the toss and Aaron Finch says his team will bat first at Edgbaston.
2.26 pm: The last time Edgbaston hosted a World Cup semi-final.... if we get a game half as good as that one today, it would be pretty great.
2.20 pm: A look at England’s road to the semi-finals
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|South Africa
|The Oval
|Won by 104 runs
|Pakistan
|Trent Bridge
|Lost by 14 runs
|Bangladesh
|Sophia Gardens
|Won by 106 runs
|West Indies
|Rose Bowl
|Won by 8 wickets
|Afghanistan
|Old Trafford
|Won by 150 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Headingley
|Lost by 20 runs
|Australia
|Lord's
|Lost by 64 runs
|India
|Edgbaston
|Won by 31 runs
|New Zealand
|Riverside Ground
|Won by 119 runs
2.17 pm: It’ll be the battle of the opening partnerships at Edgbaston today most likely... both pairs have been prolific at the World Cup while the England combination strikes at more than 6 RPO, with the Aussie pairing going at a tad less than 5.
2.15 pm: The openers – captain Aaron Finch and David Warner – have been in superb touch for Australia and have accounted for 1,145 runs between them. Will Warner go past Rohit Sharma and get closer (or past) Sachin’s 673-mark?
2.08 pm: Looking back at Australia’s run at the World Cup so far...
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Afghanistan
|Bristol
|Won by 8 wickets
|West Indies
|Nottingham
|Won by 15 runs
|India
|The Oval, London
|Lost by 36 runs
|Pakistan
|Taunton
|Won by 41 runs
|Sri Lanka
|The Oval, London
|Won by 87 runs
|Bangladesh
|Nottingham
|Won by 48 runs
|England
|Lord's, London
|Won by 86 runs
|New Zealand
|Lord's, London
|Won by 86 runs
|South Africa
|Manchester
|Lost by 10 runs
2.05 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final at the 2019 World Cup. The Ashes starts early this summer! It’s the blockbuster clash between England and Australia at Edgbaston. Who will make it to the Lord’s on Sunday to take on New Zealand?
England will aim to reach their first World Cup final in 27 years when they face Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Since their disastrous first-round exit from the 2015 edition, Eoin Morgan and Co have undergone a remarkable transformation in One-Day Internationals and their mettle will be tested against the defending champions.
Morgan’s side have established a proud recent record against Australia, winning 10 of the last 11 ODIs between the old rivals prior to this tournament.
That counted for nothing in the group stages, when Australia claimed a 64-run win at Lord’s that left England’s hopes of top-four finish in doubt. England recovered, however, to keep their title dreams alive.
Australia are bidding for a sixth World Cup title, having won four of the last five editions. Will we see a repeat of 2015 final or is the 2019 edition going to witness a first-time World Champion?
