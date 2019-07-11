Wimbledon women’s semi-finals live: Halep takes on Svitolina, Serena plays Strycova
Live updates from the women’s semi-finals at Wimbledon 2019.
Wimbledon women’s singles semi-finals line-ups
11th seed Serena Williams vs Barbora Strycova
8th seed Elina Svitolina vs 7th seed Simona Halep
Live updates
Halep vs Svitolina: 3-1
Another game, another break point and Halep edges ahead again!
Svitolina makes her share of errors now as the marathon rallies continue and this time, the 7th seed converst her first to break to 30.
Halep vs Svitolina: 2-1
Svitolina breaks right back!
The 8th seed breaks to love to gain the advantage, loose shots from Halep after being switched on in the first two games.
Halep vs Svitolina: 2-0
4 deuces, 3 break points in this game as well but this time, Halep breaks!
In a game similar to the first one, there is lot of baseline punching, more errors from Svitolina and a moment of smartness from Halep to change the tempo and take control of the point in a sensational play at the net to get the crucial point before a forehand gone long gives her the early break.
Halep vs Svitolina: 1-0
That was a long first game! 5 deuces, 3 breakpoints but Halep holds.
The Ukranian goes 0-30 up on Halep’s serve before and net error gets her first point. A gruelling rally from the baseline follows and soon she induces an error and has game point soon. But the game goes to deuce and Svitolina has a break point which is saved. Halep saves the second break point with a super winner after another long rally – we are going to see a lot of those – and soon, the Romanian slices it to make it deuce again. A poorly timed double fault brings up the third break point, which is fended off with an one-the line winner. A forehand winner brings up game point and with a clever drop shot, which is returned long, the Romanian holds.
Here we go, Halep to serve first!
5.30 PM:
Paths to the Wimbledon women’s semi-finals:
Svitolina
1st rd: bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 7-5, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 5-7, 6-5 - retired
3rd rd: bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x31) 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 6-2
4th rd: bt Petra Martic (CRO x24) 6-4, 6-2
QF: bt Karolina Muchova (CZE) 7-5, 6-4
Halep
1st rd: bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-4, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-3, 6-1
4th rd: bt Coco Gauff (USA) 6-3, 6-3
QF: bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
Strycova
1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR x32) 6-3, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3, 7-5
3rd rd: bt Kiki Bertens (NED x4) 7-5, 6-1
4th rd: bt Elise Mertens (BEL x21) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
QF: bt Johanna Konta (GBR x19) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
Williams
1st rd: bt Giulia Gatto Monticone (ITA) 6-2, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Julia Goerges (GER x18) 6-3, 6-4
4th rd: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) 6-2, 6-2
QF: bt Alison Riske (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
5.20 PM: The two last-four clashes are between two first-time Grand Slam semi-finalists and two former world No 1 and Major champions.
Head-to-head records
Serena Williams vs Barbora Strycova, Serena leads 3-0
2017 - Australian Open Hard last-16 7-5, 6-4
2012 - Wimbledon Grass 1st rd 6-2, 6-4
2012 - Australian Open Hard 2nd rd 6-0, 6-4
Simona Halep vs Elina Svitolina, Svitolina leads 4-3
2019 - Qatar Open Hard SF Halep 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
2018 - Italian Open Clay F Svitolina 6-0, 6-4
2017 - WTA Finals Hard 1st rd Svitolina 6-3, 6-4
2017 - Toronto Hard SF Svitolina 6-1, 6-1
2017 - French Open Clay QF Halep 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-0
2017 - Italian Open Clay F Svitolina 4-6, 7-5, 6-1
2013 - Sofia Hard 1st rd Halep 6-1, 6-1
5.15 PM: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the women’s singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.
11th seed Serena Williams takes on first-time semi-finalist Barbora Strycova while 8th seed Elina Svitolina, who is also in her first Grand Slam semis, takes on 7th seed Simona Halep.