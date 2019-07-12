Jason Roy has been fined 30% of his match fee for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Roy, who scored a quick-fire 85 in England’s thumping win over Australia, was found to have breached Article 2.8 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpires decision in an international match. In addition to the 30% fine, two demerit points have been added to Roy’s disciplinary record, ICC said in a release.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth official Aleem Dar levelled the charges.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of England’s innings when Roy showed his dissent at being given out caught behind down the leg side off fast bowler Pat Cummins by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Roy requested a review but England had already squandered their lone review of the innings with an unsuccessful attempt to overturn fellow opener Jonny Bairstow’s lbw dismissal for 34.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official’s mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

Eventually, a clearly unhappy Roy, whose tirade prompted television broadcasters to apologise for his foul language, made his way back to the pavilion, with England 147 for two in the 20th over. But video replays clearly showed that he had not edged the ball.

“Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle, of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” the release added.

The two demerit points took the 28-year-old tally for the tournament to three following one-point penalty he received for an audible obscenity after dropping a catch in a group-stage match against Pakistan.

However, he is free to play the World Cup final as match bans only kick in when a player collects four demerit points.

