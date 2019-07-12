England entered their first World Cup final since 1992 decimating five-time champions Australia by eight wickets after a fearless knock from Jason Roy at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Chasing 224 in a World Cup semifinal was not expected to be a walk in the park but England made it just that with an aggressive approach that has become synonymous with them over the past four years.

Openers Roy (85 off 65) and Jonny Bairstow (34 off 43) shared a 124-run stand, their fourth century stand in a row, to do bulk of the job for their team after the bowlers put up an all-round show to dismiss Australia for 223 despite a valiant effort from Steve Smith (85).

Joe Root (49 not out off 46) and captain Eoin Morgan (45 not out off 39) knocked off the remaining runs to complete a famous win in just 32.1 overs. England, who lost three World Cup finals in 1979, 1987 and 1992, now have a golden opportunity to win the elusive crown with a victory against New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to England’s win

(With inputs from PTI)

The only teams that defeated India have reached the finals of the #CWC19 !! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 11, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in a WC edition stands at 673 runs.



Root has 549 & Williamson 548.



They need to score 125 & 124 respectively to break the record.



Will one of them do it on Sunday at Lord's? #NZvEng #EngvNZ #CWC19 #WCFinal — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 11, 2019

Of all the brilliant wins for this England team, this one—given the occasion & the margin—might be the most impressive. Australia have been razed by pace, by wrist spin, by aggressive captaincy & by bucaneering batting. England have swaggered into the World Cup final. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 11, 2019

England have scored 2668 runs against Australia at Edgbaston since the Aussies last won a match in Birmingham. #CWC19 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 11, 2019

“For an England fan, is this what pure bliss feels like?”



Pretty much, yes! #ENGvAUS https://t.co/trp3e5UI4X — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) July 11, 2019

Superb all round skills from England. Their greatest strength is they invariably play fearless cricket. Something that is much easier said than done. Well deserved. 👏🏾👏🏾 #EngVAus #semifinals @cricketworldcup — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 11, 2019

If I'm not wrong, the English football team, under Gareth Southgate, excited the football #WorldCup this day last year. A year on, another English side has the chance to bring the cup home #ENGvAUS #ENGvNZ #CWC19 — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) July 11, 2019

New team winning the World Cup for the first time:



1975 — West Indies

1983 — India

1987 — Australia

1992 — Pakistan

1996 — Sri Lanka

2019 — England/New Zealand #ENGvAUS #AUSvENG #CWC19 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 11, 2019

When league table toppers did not make it to the #CWC finals.

1987: India & Pakistan

2011: Pakistan & South Africa

2019: India & Australia#CWC19 #CWC2019#ENGvAUS #AUSvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 12, 2019

Congratulations to England on beating Australia and winning the semi-finals . Must be a cracking game at Lords where a first time World Champion will be crowned #EngvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 11, 2019