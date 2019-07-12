Unlike most viral internet phenomena, it has taken a while for Jofra Archer’s Twitter account to hit the mainstream. What, in all likelihood, started during the Indian Premier League (2019 edition) is now an omnipresent feature in cricketing circles on Twitter.
So much so that the Guardian did a match report of the semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday, but with Archer’s old tweets: ‘How Jofra Archer’s tweets foretold England’s Cricket World Cup semi win.’
It did not stop with just one match, too.
‘Prophetic Archer predicted the entire World Cup,’ says a headline on ESPNCricinfo after the World Cup semi-final against England. The article looks back at Archer’s archive where there are tweets galore to describe some of the events of the tournament. Here’s a selection of the best.
The phenomenon has caught the attention of many more fans during the World Cup of course.
One of the reasons behind this is possibly a Twitter user who goes by the handle @absycric, who made it popular during the last season of the Indian Premier League. Here’s a thread from that account that recounted an entire match between Rajasthan Royals (Archer’s franchise) and Mumbai Indians this season: a live-commentary thread, but with the pacers’ old tweets.
Is there anything Jofra Archer does not have a tweet for from his past? Evidently not.
On the field, the Barbados-born pacer, who became eligible for England before the World Cup began, has been an integral part of their run to the final 27 years after their previous appearance. His performances with the ball have lit up the tournament on several occasions so far and he’d be heading to Lord’s in hopes of producing another match-defining spell.
Yes, of course, there is a tweet for that too.