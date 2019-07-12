Wimbledon 2019 men’s semi-finals live: Novak Djokovic wins first set against Roberto Bautista Agut
Live updates from men’s semi-finals day at Wimbledon 2019.
Second set, Djokovic 6-2, 1-2 Bautista Agut - RBA breaks! Well, well. Another window of opportunity for RBA at 0-30 as he hits a lovely crosscourt forehand pass. And then Djokovic’s string is broken after serve and he misjudges the return to give RBA two break points. And the Spaniard takes it! A superb forehand winner and he breaks Djokovic’s serve for the first time in this match!
Second set, Djokovic 6-2, 1-1 Bautista Agut: Well, for his part, RBA holds serve at love as well. That’s got to feel good. His serve was under constant pressure from Djokovic in the first set. That’s got to relax the Spaniard a bit.
Second set, Djokovic 6-2, 1-0 Bautista Agut: Too easy for Djokovic... he wrapped up the first game of the second set on his serve before we could update the stats from the first set. Holds his serve to love. And is looking in rampant mood.
First set stats, it’s all Djokovic:
First set, Djokovic 6-2 RBA — first blood, Djoker: More pressure on the RBA serve as drops the first point... and at 30-15, if he thought he was going to hold this game without much trouble he is wrong. A casual drop shot is pounced on by Djokovic and he makes it 30-30 with a delightful backhand down the line. Forces a couple of errors from RBA with relentless defence and it’s FIRST SET TO DJOKOVIC! Two breaks of serve and easily done. Very, very impressive from the No. 1 seed.
First set, Djokovic 5-2 RBA: Solid serving and return errors from RBA makes this is a easy game for the top seed. Finishes off a love-hold with an ace (his 2nd of the game), and moves himself one game away from taking the first set.
First set, Djokovic 4-2 RBA: RBA starts well to go up 30-0, the second point in that game seeing the Serb play some solid defence before RBA hit an encouraging forehand winner. But Djokovic is the aggressor again as he returns superbly to control the next two rallies and make it 30-30. An ace from RBA gives him a game point... and that is followed by the rally of the match so far. “How do you get the ball past this guy,” asks John McEnroe on air as Djokovic converts defence to offence in no time with a drop shot and follows that up with a volley winner. Deuce again... but RBA holds his nerve to win the next two points to stay in the set.
First set, Djokovic 4-1 RBA: Once again RBA has a window on Djoker’s serve at 15-30. The Spaniard was dominating the next rally too and there is a glimmer of hope with the No 1 on the run. “Extinguished that glimmer,” says the commentator as Djokovic smashes a forehand crosscourt winner and the window is shut in no time! That’s what a No 1 does. That’s what Djokovic does. There was a scare for Djokovic in the game as he slipped at the net and his left ankle seemed to jar, but he got up quickly and continued.
First set, Djokovic 3-1 RBA: The players trade errors to start the fourth game. Djokovic makes it 30-30 with a powerful forehand winner but an error gives RBA a game point. Can the Spaniard close this game out? Not so easy, says Djokovic. Moving well on the court, coming up to the net again and finishing with a overhead smash. Deuce again. RBA has a couple of ad-points. And finally gets on board after a forehand error from Djoker. The crowd’s biggest cheer for on the day.
Jude Law, Rod Laver spotted in our first look at the celebrities in the audience...
First set, Djokovic 3-0 RBA: Two backhand errors from Djokovic gives RBA a brief window of opportunity at 15-30. Djokovic’s rush to the net puts pressure on RBA and then another error from the Spaniard makes it 40-30 for Djokovic. The Serb’s approach to the net on game point is tentative and we have the first deuce game. A fantastic half-volley on the approach gives the No 1 seed his third straight game. Great start for him.
The commentators remind us that in the two matches RBA won against Djokovic this year, he dropped the first set and was a break down in the 2nd.
First set, Djokovic 2-0 RBA: Djoker breaks! Djokovic wins the first point of the game but that is followed by the first top rally of the match that RBA wins with a superb crosscourt winner from the net. After a couple of forehand errors from the Spaniard, Djokovic has two break points! Pressure on RBA already. And a backhand error gives Djokovic the game!
First set, Djokovic 1-0 RBA: The Spaniard starts with a stunning forehand return winner. But that’s all RBA can control in that opening game. The World No 1 eases through the service game, dropping just that first point. Easy does it.
5.40 pm: Djokovic to serve... here we go.
5.38 pm: RBA is having a great year, personally. The 31-year-old Spaniard, who is due to get married in November, had to have a rethink about his stag party plans before contemplating facing defending champion Novak Djokovic in Friday’s semi-finals.
“I had planned to be in Ibiza right now,” said Bautista Agut. “We had everything organised already. My friends, six of them, are all there. Well, it feels better to be here in London.”
Bautista Agut could hardly believe he had at finally broken into the last-four of a major at the 27th attempt.
“It sounds amazing,” Bautista Agut. “I really cannot be more happy. I had a really difficult match and had to manage a lot of emotions on court. I knew I had a good opportunity to play in the semi-final and I did very well,” added the 23rd seed.
5.35 pm: Djokovic is eyeing a 6th Wimbledon final... and 25th Major final. RBA has gotten this far at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. On paper, there is a clear favourite. Let’s see how the action unfolds.
5.25 pm: Remember, while all the attention is on the Fedal clash later on, Djokovic (the defending champion) has been his usual brutal self on the courts of SW19. The world number one eased to a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over David Goffin of Belgium securing his 70th match win at the All England Club. He has dropped just one set so far (in a tiebreaker in the 3rd round).
In a ruthless display on Centre Court, Djokovic reeled off 15 of the last 17 games.
“I hope at this stage my opponent feels, when playing against me, that he has to work twice as hard as against anyone else,” said defending champion Djokovic who will be playing in his 36th semi-final at the majors,” he had said.
“I’ve been playing my best tennis in this tournament in the last two rounds. Especially second set and third set against Goffin, who was in form, I felt like I managed to dismantle his game and find always the right shots. Very pleased with the performance.”
5.20 pm: A look at the head-to-head between Djokovic and RBA... which is 7-3 in favour of the Serb but the unheralded Spaniard has won their last two meetings, to make things that extra bit interesting. (Courtesy: ATP World Tour)
5.15 pm: Bautista Agut’s road to the semi-final
1st rd: bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Steve Darcis (BEL) 6-3, 6-2, 4-2 - retired
3rd rd: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
4th rd: bt Benoit Paire (FRA x28) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2
QF: bt Guido Pella (ARG x26) 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
5.10 pm: Novak Djokovic’s road to the semi-final
1st rd: bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4
4th rd: bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
QF: bt David Goffin (BEL x21) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
5.05 pm: DID YOU KNOW?
This year’s men’s final four have set the record for the oldest combined age of Grand Slam men’s singles semi-finalists in the Open era. They have a combined age of 134 years 160 days -– 23 days older than the previous record, which was set at Roland Garros in 1968, when Pancho Gonzales, Ken Rosewall, Andres Gimeno and Rod Laver had a combined age of 134 years 137 days.
5.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon 2019. There is a so-so match that no one really is excited about today apparently....
Well, we kid, we kid. Eleven long years after an epic final, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are back against each other at the Center Court: the grandest setting of them all in tennis, for the grandest rivalry of them all (arguably)!
We all have to wait for that match though. The first course of action is the other semi-final between the world No 1 and a player who anticipated to be at his bachelor’s party by this time. The eager anticipation of the 40th clash between Federer and Nadal has relegated defending champion Novak Djokovic’s push for a fifth title to second billing.
The top seed and world number one reached the semi-finals for the ninth time, racking up his 70th career win at the All England Club by sweeping past David Goffin in straight sets, reeling off 15 of the last 17 games.
In his 36th Grand Slam semi-final, the 15-time major winner faces Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut who is in his maiden last-four at the majors at the 27th attempt.
Djokovic leads the 31-year-old 7-3 in career meetings, including 3-0 at the majors.
However, the unheralded Spaniard, who had to cancel plans for his stag party in Ibiza as a consequence of his run to the semi-finals, has defeated Djokovic twice in 2019, in Doha and Miami.
