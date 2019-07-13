Popular Czech Barbora Strycova rebounded from the disappointment of losing in the women’s singles semi-finals at Wimbledon to reach the final of the women’s doubles on Friday with Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-Wei.

Strycova and Hsieh,- who had gone off to have a traditional English cup of tea while her partner was losing to Serena Williams in the singles on Thursday, ousted the top seeded pairing of Hungary’s Timea Babos and Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

They will play China’s Xu Yifan and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada in Saturday’s final.

Xu and Dabrowski had also upset the seedings earlier on Friday, beating defending champions and second seeds Barbora Krejickova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

It will be 33-year-old Strycova’s first appearance in a Grand Slam final whilst Hsieh has won two doubles titles, the 2013 Wimbledon crown and the French Open a year later.

Seeded four Xu, 30, and 27-year-old Dabrowski will both be appearing in their first Grand Slam final.Wimbledon