Pardeep Singh created a new record in the clean and jerk category on the way to a gold medal as Indian weightlifters continued their impressive run on the last day of the Commonwealth Championships in Apia,Samoa on Saturday.

Pardeep, who is competing in the 109kg category, smashed the record in the clean and jerk event by lifting 202kgs. His earlier successful attempt of 148kg took his total to 350kgs.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Vikas Thakur clinched the silver medal in the men’s 96kg event. Vikas lifted a total of 338 kg (153kg+185kg).

India ended their campaign with a rich tally of 35 medals in the youth, junior and senior categories, breaking numerous national, Commonwealth, world and Asian records.