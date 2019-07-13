Indian recurve mixed pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari went down to Colombia 3-5 to make a first round exit at the Tokyo Olympic Games test event in Tokyo on Saturday, PTI reported.

Colombia’s Daniel Felipe Pineda and Ana Maria Rendon, who ranked a lowly 13th in the qualifications, fired a perfect round of 40 in the fourth set to seal the victory.

The Colombians made a solid start to take the first set by one point but Atanu and Deepika bounced back with three perfect 10s from four arrows to make it 2-2 in the second set.

The third set saw a draw with both teams shooting 36 each before Pineda and Rendon shot all perfect 10s in the decider to eliminate the Indians.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will now battle it out in the individual sections that will get underway on Sunday in the week-long event at the Yumenoshima Archery Field, which will be used next summer for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.