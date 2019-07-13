Wimbledon 2019 women’s final live: Serena Williams takes on Simona Halep in quest for history
Live updates from the women’s singles final between seven-time champion Serena Williams and first-time Wimbledon finalist Simona Halep.
Wimbledon final preview: A game of nerves and serves will decide Serena Williams vs Simona Halep, writes Zenia D’cunha.
Live updates
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: 2-5
Serving to stay in the set, Williams goes 30-0 up and then serves and volleys to being up game point and holds to love again. Looks like Serena has found her missing serve again, but it might be too late for this set.
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: 1-5
HUGE hold for Halep! The confidence from the last hold seems to be helping, Williams cracks a cross court winner in the service box to go 30-15 up but and pushes to deuce with a solid return and her first break point with a powerful down-the-line winner bang in the corner. A poor shots brings up second deuce and this time, Halep sends down a huge wide serve and and a cross court forehand winner bang in the service box gives her the game.
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: 1-4
A love hold for Serena Williams, she really needed this! She gets a first serve in, manages to hit winners after a rally and get her teeth in the final.
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: 0-4
Williams is just not finding the range on her shots, too many groundstrokes going wide. She manages to get 2 points on return but Halep seals it with an ace. A terrific start for the 27-year-old!
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: 0-3
What a start for Halep, she leads the first set by a double break!
A superb on the run backhand winner from Halep gives her another point and she goes 30-15 up on Williams’ serve after a lucky netcord. The American gets a solid first serve to set up the point for 30-30 but gives up another break point when she sends another forehand wide. And HALEP BREAKS WITH A STUNNING WINNER! The backhand sailed right into the corner, everything going her way here.
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: 0-2
Halep holds to love! Unforced errors give her three game points and she holds with a solid on-the-baseline backhand winner to go 2-0 up very early!
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep: 0-1
The Serena serve is broken in the very first game! Nerves already? A good fight from the first game as Halep returns well to gets a break point when Williams dumps a shot into the net. A long forehand and the Romanian starts with a huge advantage!
Here we go, Serena Williams to serve.
6.35 PM: Serena and Halep are now on court and warming up. Williams has won the toss
6.30: It’s almost time for the final! The last time Serena Williams and SImona Halep met a Grand Slam, we had a three-set battle. The Australian Open fourth round clash was perhaps one of the best Major matches of 2019 so far where the Romanian top seed said she felt like she was hit by a train and we saw the ‘business bun’.
Will we see a repeat of that on grass? It’ll depend on their mental game as much as physical.
6.20 PM: As we wait for the final to begin, here’s a throwback. From 2002 to 2016 – the seven Wimbledon titles of Serena Williams. Read & Watch
6.15 PM: While Halep is the higher-ranked seed at 7, Williams leads a whopping 9-1. Halep’s one win was a crushing 6-0, 6-2 at the 2014 WTA Finals in Singapore.
At Grand Slams, it is Williams who leads 3-0 with the most recent one being the 2019 Australian Open where the Romanian was the top seed.
2019 - Australian Open R16, Williams 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
2016 - US Open QF, Williams 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
2011 - Wimbledon R64, Williams 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
6.10 PM: Halep is the first Top-10 player Williams will play this Wimbledon. A look at their path to the final
Halep
1st rd: bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-4, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-3, 6-1
4th rd: bt Coco Gauff (USA) 6-3, 6-3
QF: bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
SF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x8) 6-1, 6-3
Williams
1st rd: bt Giulia Gatto Monticone (ITA) 6-2, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Julia Goerges (GER x18) 6-3, 6-4
4th rd: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) 6-2, 6-2
QF: bt Alison Riske (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
SF: bt Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-1, 6-2
6.00 PM: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon 2019.
Seven-time champion Serena Williams takes on first-time Wimbledon finalist Simona Halep in the final that could give her the record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. In a match that between the 11th seed and 8th seed, the lower-ranked player with 23 Majors is the favourite, of course. But it would be wrong to count the Romanian out. With her new-found resilience and relaxed attitude, she is going to put up a fight for her second Slam title. This final promises to be a cracker.