Intercontinental Cup 2019, India vs DPR Korea live: PRK stun Chhetri and Co to take early 2-0 lead
The Blue Tigers lost their first game against Tajikistan.
Live updates
After 25 mins, India 0-2 DPR Korea - BIG SAVE AMRINDER! Oh dear, Justin let the DPRK captain run unmarked from a corner and he planted a header that was heading into the near-post. Amrinder Singh sticks his right palm out to push it away... that will give him some confidence after a shaky start. Gwan almost had his brace. Manvir did well to put some pressure on the header as well.
After 21 mins, India 0-2 DPR Korea: It’s all nice to try and play out from the back, but not like that Amrinder! The Indian GK gets into an almighty tangle after receiving a back-pass and DPRK almost make him pay. A good counter from India then results with Justin fouling the defender down the left channel.
16th min, India 0-2 DPR Korea - GOOALLLLL, DPR KOREA!: Chol cuts India’s defence into pieces with a through ball through the left channel and No. 13 Sim Hyon Jin slots the ball past the Indian goalkeeper with ease. Sandesh was throwing his body on the ground to intercept when he should have been marking the forward. The backline had just crumbled there. Poor defending from India again... who are in deep trouble.
After 14 mins, India 0-1 DPR Korea: A look at the free kick that means India are trailing against DPRK.
After 12 mins, India 0-1 DPR Korea: CHANCE, CHHETRI! Oh dear, the Indian captain is livid with himself. A good cross from the right from a free kick and the deep cross to the far-post is missed by the opponent GK in its flight. Chhetri is in at the far post but he cannot keep the header down.... it loops over the crossbar! The Indian captain was stretching there.
8th min, India 0-1 DPR Korea - GOALLLL, DPR KOREA! The NO. 11 scores first but not India’s! A lovely curving strike from the captain as Jong Gwan beats Amarinder Singh. Free kick from a dangerous position from the left after Amarjit fouled the Korean captain... he steps up and delivers. The goalkeeper would be disappointed to be beaten on his side at a decent height. India are on the backfoot.
After 6 mins, India 0-0 DPR Korea: Korean players go down in the box a couple of times but the referee doesn’t pay heed on both occasions. For India, Manvir has impressed down the right wing early on so far. India still sitting back for the most part.
After 4 mins, India 0-0 DPR Korea: Both teams lose possession a few times in the opening exchanges. India seem to be sitting back for now with DPRK dictating tempo. A free kick for Korea from some distance out, but they choose to play it out instead of putting a cross in.
Kick-off, India 0-0 DPR Korea: Chhetri gets us underway...
8.01 pm: We are all set for kick-off... can India produce a consistent performance in both halves? The first match was a case of being blown away in the second half by Tajikistan. Stimac will look for improvements from his much-changed side.
7.57 pm: National anthems underway in Ahmedabad... a big match ahead for Chhetri and Co.
7.56 pm: For the tennis fans out there, Simona Halep, a little while earlier, absolutely outclassed Serena Williams to win her 2nd Grand Slam and first Wimbledon title. Here’s how that went down.
7.53 pm: With all the wholesale changes, Sunil Chhetri retains the armband. Can the captain inspire his side today in Ahmedabad? DPR Korea also lost their opening game, with Tajikistan winning both their matches so far. Syria have won match.
7.51 pm: Igor Stimac before the game...
It always important to win the game. But more importantly we follow our program, our discipline. We are trying a different style after playing in a different way for many years. So we know it will take time but we are making big strides, we are in good shape.
7.49 pm: A confirmation of the line-ups... excited to see Jobby Justin start, India fans?
TEAM NEWS!
India XI (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lallrinzuala, Amarjit Singh, Rowlin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Jobby Justin
DPR Korea XI (4-4-2): Antae Song (GK), Kim Chol Bom, Ri Yong Chol, Han Thae Hyok, Jang Kuk Chol; Jong Il Gwan, Ri Un Il, Sim Hyon Jin, Hong Jin Song; Ri Un Chol, Ri Hyong Jin
19: 35: Welcome to the Live coverage of India vs DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup. Big game for India and Korea in the context of qualification for the final, but yet another opportunity for getting used to Stimac’s new system for India. Can The Blue Tigers bounce back from that disappointing second half against Tajikistan?
Indian football team take on DPR Korea in their second game of the Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad knowing only a victory would keep their hopes of playing in the final alive.
The Blue Tigers fell to a 2-4 defeat in their opeing game against Tajikistan despite leading 2-0 at the break after a disappointing defensive performance in the second half.
However, India’s opponents DPR Korea suffered an even heavier defeat as they went down 2-5 to Syria in their opening encounter.
With both teams facing a must-win situation, expect it to be a cracking contest at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad today.
Playing just their fourth game under new coach Igor Stimac, India would be looking to showcase a more possession-based game as the coach likes to play. A lot of focus will be on India’s playing style in the game as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Stick around for all the Live updates from the game.