India’s Anirban Lahiri holed a 15-footer on the ninth, his closing hole in the second round, to somehow make the cut at the John Deere Classic golf tournament Silvis in USA. Another Indian Arjun Atwal, who was an invitee in the event, missed the cut with rounds of 69 and 72.

Also missing the cut was Indian-origin Swedish golfer Daniel Chopra, who shot 70-73. Jhonattan Vegas, the sixth player in as many rounds on the PGA Tour to post 62, took a one-stroke lead into the weekend.

Andrew Landry was placed second after posting a 65 in the second round. Lucas Glover made an albatross on Par-5 10th and shot 64 to get to 11-under and was placed third.

Lahiri, who has been struggling with his scoring this season, hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation. His six-under 65 after a first round of three-over 74 got him to three-under 139 and he somehow squeezed in at tied 67th place.

Starting on the 10th, Lahiri began with a birdie from 12 feet but gave that away on 12th by missing a 10-footer for par. He quickly got back his momentum back with birdies on 13th and 14th and added another on 17th from 15 feet.

On the back nine, he holed a 15-footer and a 14-footer on second and fourth and moved to five-under for the day. Then he missed two achievable birdie putts from five feet and nine feet and again from 11 and 12 feet on seventh and eighth. Finally he holed a 15-footer on the last hole to make the cut.

Harold Varner III (65), Russell Henley (68), Daniel Berger (66), Cameron Tringale (66) and Adam Schenk (65) were at 10-under. Varner chipped in for eagle from 42 yards on the par-4 14th. First-round leader Roberto Diaz closed with a double bogey for a 73 that left him at seven-under.

Shubhankar stages dramatic comeback

Indian golf ace Shubhankar Sharma shrugged off an average first round score to make a dramatic comeback in the second round of the Scottish Open in North Berwick.

Sharma looked a different man on the day as he made the cut with a score of 66 (5-under par) in the second round after a par score i.e. 71 on day one. On the other hand, SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar couldn’t make the cut and ended the day at T-124 and T-154 respectively.

Englishman, Lee Slattery was the leader as he sat at the top tied with South African, Erik Van Rooyen and Austrian, Bernd Wiesberger at the score of (14-under par) after Day 2.

Sharma started the round in style with three birdies on the first nine holes. Things seemed even better when a birdie on the 11th hole finally gave him the belief that he can make the cut on a very tough day.

From 12-17 holes, Sharma was able to keep the projected cut score within touching distance and finally a birdie on the 18th which was an amazing 45 feet putt ensured that he will be going through to the final two days of the tournament.

Sharma had a bogey free round 2 ending with an overall score of 137 (5-under par) after day 2 of the event making a jump of 54 places to keep the Indian challenge alive. Sharma’s scores are 71 (par) and 66 (5-under par) after round 1 and 2 respectively.

The day though belonged to the Austrian and 5 time European Tour winner, Bernd Wiesberger. The Austrian bettered his first round score and scored 61 (10-under par) with the help of 11 birdies in second round. Wiesberger made a huge jump of 28 places to end at the top of the standings.

Englishman and two time European Tour Winner Lee Slattery shared the first spot as he ended with an overall score of 128 (14-under par) after two rounds. Slattery picked up from where he had left and ended round two with seven birdies and a score of 64(7-under par) same as his round one score.

Erik Van Rooyen also ended with a score of 64 (7-under par) in each of the two rounds to be tied at 1st position alongside Slattery and Wiesberger.