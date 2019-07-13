Indian wrestlers bagged four medals, including three gold, on the second day of the Yasar Dogu 2019 Ranking Series tournament in Istanbul.

While Rahul Aware won gold in the 61kg freestyle category on Friday night, Utkarsh clinched the bronze in the same weight division. Aware, an Asian bronze medallist, clinched his first career ranking series title with a tactical 4-1 victory over Munir Aktas of Turkey.

Among Indian women wrestlers, Seema and Manju Kumari bagged a yellow metal each in the 50kg and 59kg divisions, respectively. In the 50kg finals, Seema stopped Valeriya Chepsarakova of Russia from winning her second career ranking series title with a 3-2 win.

The third Indian wrestler to claim gold was Manju, who mauled Katsiaryna Hanchar Yanushkevich of Belarus 13-2 in the 59kg finals. But it was heartbreak for Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda as they lost in their respective events to crash out of the tournament.