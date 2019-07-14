Hima Das won the women’s 200m event for her third international gold medal in 11 days at the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet at Kladno, Czech Republic on Saturday.

In her first competitive 200m race of the year, the Assam runner had clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to gold in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2. After that, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on Sunday with a time of 23.97 seconds.

At Kladno, the Indian trio of Vipin Kasana, Abhishek Singh and Davinder Singh Kang took the top three spots in men’s javelin final with efforts of 82.51m, 77.32m and 76.58m respectively.

In men’s shot put event, national record holder Tejinder Pal Singh Toor managed a creditable best throw of 20.36m to win the bronze. He holds the national record of 20.75m.

In the women’s 400m race, V K Vismaya clocked her personal best of 52.54 seconds to win the ‘A’ race. Saritaben Gayekwad was third with 53.37 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the XXII International Memorial Competition in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, India bagged 6 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze, with national record holder M Sreeshankar winning the long jump event with a creditable 7.97m. The other gold winners are: Archana in 100m (11.74 seconds), Harsh Kumar in 400m (46.76 seconds), Lili Das in 1500m (4:19.05), Sahil Silwal in javelin throw (78.50m), women’s 4x100 relay team (45.81 seconds).