India’s campaign at the US Open badminton tournament ended after Sourabh Verma lost his men’s singles semi-final match to Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in Fullerton on Sunday.

The world No 43 Verma lost 9-21 18-21 against the Thai shuttler in a contest that lasted just 39 minutes.

Verma struggled in the first game but gave a tough fight in the second before losing in straight games.

Other Indians in the fray – Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Ajay Jayaram and Lakshya Sen – had bowed out of the tournament earlier.

On Friday, Verma upset compatriot and second seed Prannoy to be the last standing Indian at the tournament.

Verma saved two game points to win 21-19, 23-21 in 50 minutes to progress to the semi-finals. It was a hard-fought quarter-final between Verma and Prannoy, but the latter was left to play catch-up for the most part.

Siddharth’s run comes to an end

In Russia, Siddharth’s impressive run in the White Nights International Challenge came to an end when he went down 21-13, 21-16 in the men’s singles final against Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkanain.

The 21-year-old, who had won the Swedish International series crown last year, had come through grueling three game matches in the earlier rounds but could not raise the bar in the summit clash.

Among the other Indians in fray, upcoming women’s singles player Ashmita Chaliha, mixed doubles combinations of Dhruv Kapila/J Meghana and Krishna Prasad Garaga/Poorvisha S Ram and women’s doubles pair of Meghana and Poorvisha lost in the semi-final on Saturday.