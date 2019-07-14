Wimbledon 2019 men’s singles final live: Federer eyes ninth title as Djokovic looks to defend crown
Here are live updates from the men’s singles final of the third Grand Slam of the year.
Live updates
1st set, Federer 5-5 Djokovic
Bit of genius from Federer! He plays a delicate drop-shot off his forehand and gets an easy volley to win the first point. He wins the next point with another stunning forehand drop-shot, this time from the base-line. Djokovic couldn’t even get his racket to it. The Serb responds by sending down three big first-serves to lead 40-30, but follows that up with a double-fault. Federer, though, gifts the game away with unforced-errors from either flank. He could’ve had set point there, big hold for Novak.
1st set, Federer 5-4 Djokovic
Federer gets a short ball and holds his shot to land an inside-out forehand winner. He races to a 40-0 lead but Djokovic gets back into the game by winning the next two points with deep returns. However, Federer closes-out the game with another ace. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is yet to face a break-point. Djokovic had faced one earlier.
1st set, Federer 4-4 Djokovic
Shot! Federer approaches the net with a tame cross-court backhand, Djokovic sends a sizzling cross-court winner. The Swiss responds with a chip-and-charge and finishes the point with an easy smash. But the Serb wows again as he lobs a brilliant forehand down the line from Federer, the ball lands in and Djokovic then gets an easy smash that he puts away. Comfortable hold at the end.
1st set, Federer 4-3 Djokovic
Federer holds to love! A whipping forehand cross-court, a smash and a fine volley from his forehand. The Swiss opting to serve and volley right through that game. Djokovic had spoken about how the Swiss doesn’t allow his opponents time between shots. He’ll have to come up with a strategy to take Federer out of his comfort zone.
1st set, Federer 3-3 Djokovic
Roger has a chance in the first point as Novak hits a weak approach shot off his backhand, but the Swiss sends his own backhand passing shot long. The players then have an exiting rally and Djokovic comes out in top with a well-controlled drive volley. The Serb lands his first ace before closing out the game by inducing an error from Federer’s backhand.
1st set, Federer 3-2 Djokovic
Federer gets two unforced errors and Djokovic has an opening at 0-30. But Federer lands three massive first serves and Djokovic can’t get any of them back into the court. The Serb finally returns one but Federer pressurises him with a forehand down the line and Djokovic hits his backhand into the net. Solid hold for Roger from 0-30 down. He got four first serves in a row to get him out of jail.
1st set, Federer 2-2 Djokovic
Djokovic starts his second service game with a double fault. He then lands a second serve and the players exchange shots for a bit before Federer pulls the trigger on his forehand. The ball is inches out and the review confirms the line-umpire’s call. Federer then lands a wonderful forehand winner down the line to make it 40-30. Djokovic can’t keep a backhand in and we have our first deuce of the match. The Serb had been struggling to land his first serve but gets on right on the T to get advantage. But Federer makes it deuce again with a brilliant running passing shot with his forehand. It was a tentative approach shot by Djokovic. The Serb wins the next point comfortably but Federer gets the third deuce with another whipping forehand winer down the line. Djokovic hits a cross-court backhand long to give Federer the first break-point of the match. Djokovic has to work with his second serve again, Federer keeps going for the slice and eventually misses an inside-out forehand. Poor tactic by Roger. Novak then lands two powerful backhands to seal the game That lasted close to ten minutes.
1st set, Federer 2-1 Djokovic
First real rally of the match comes in the first point of the third game. Djokovic closes the point out with a wonderful forehand winner running in to the net. Federer, though, responds with three good serves to lead 40-15. He then gets another forehand error before Djokovic nets a slice drop-shot to concede the game. It’s on serve at the first changeover.
1st set, Federer 1-1 Djokovic
Djokovic gets on the board by holding to love. All four points won thanks to errors by Federer – three off the forehand and one backhand into the net. We’re yet to have a proper rally.
1st set, Federer 1-0 Djokovic
Federer starts the match with an ace, sliced wide to Djokovic’s forehand. The Swiss gets a forehand error after that but closes the game with a whipping forehand winner. Just the one point for Novak in the first game.
6:40 pm: It’s time. It’s Roger Federer. It’s Novak Djokovic. It’s the Wimbledon final. This is possibly the biggest match-up in tennis. Federer won the toss and chose to serve first. The crowd erupts as both players take their positions. This promises to be a classic. Here we go!
6:33 pm: The players take the court and are welcomed with a warm applause by the packed Centre Court. The toss is done and the duo pose for photographs. Djokovic has a big smile, Federer looks calm like he was in the semi-final against Nadal. Time for warm-ups.
6:30 pm: The players are taking what’s known as the most famous walk in tennis – from the corridors of the All England Club to the famous Centre Court. Djokovic leading the way.
6:26 pm: Paths to the final (x denotes seeded player):
Djokovic
1st rd: bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4
4th rd: bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
QF: bt David Goffin (BEL x21) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
SF: bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x23) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Federer
1st rd: bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
3rd rd: bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x27) 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)
4th rd: bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x17) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
QF: bt Kei Nishikori (JPN x8) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
SF: bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
6:23 pm: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer believes the “stars have aligned” as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in today’s final against Djokovic.
6:18 pm: Djokovic was his calm and confident self after the semi-final victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. The defending champion said he will fight and give it his all in the summit clash with his great rival Federer. We don’t doubt that for a second.
6:11 pm: Federer and Djokovic have played each other thrice at Wimbledon, with the latter winning two of those matches.
6:07 pm: Against Nadal in the semi-final, Federer attacked, created options for himself and took control of the points, whether error or winner. The best compliment came from his opponent and good friend himself. “He is always able to do the most difficult things easy.”
The celebration at the end said it all, this win meant the world to him and he worked hard for it. But even at 37 and against his toughest rival, Federer was able to make tennis look easy.
6:03 pm: Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings with the Swiss, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10.
Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it’s now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the Wimbledon 2019 men’s singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. It’s a battle between two legends of tennis and promises to be an absolute cracker.
Federer is chasing a ninth singles title at the All England Club. A victory on Sunday will see him tie with Martina Navratilova for the most singles crowns at Wimbledon. It will be his 21st Grand Slam triumph and will pull him three clear of Rafael Nadal for most Majors among men.
Djokovic, on the other hand, is eyeing a 16th Grand Slam title. He won the Championships last year and followed that up with victories at the US Open and Australian Open. He’d beaten Federer in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon finals and heads into Sunday’s match as the slight favourite.