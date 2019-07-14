Anirban Lahiri exploded on the back with six birdies, including five in a six hole stretch from 12th to 17th, to card four-under 68 that took him to nine-under 207 and Tied-50th an the John Deere Classic at Illinois on Sunday.

Lahiri, who bogeyed second, third and eighth with a birdie in between on fifth, looked like he would be fighting to make the third round cut. But the back nine saw a birdie on 10th, followed by more on 12th to 14th and then 16-17 with a bogey in between on 15th.

Earlier in the week, Arjun Atwal and Daniel Chopra missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry topped the leaderboard with a half-dozen players right behind them.

However, second round leader Jhonattan Vegas stumbled to a 76 and fell to 8 under.

Tringale, who has never won a PGA title, shot a 6-under 65 to match Landy at 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. Landry, who sole PGA win, was the Valero Texas Open last year, had a 67.

Bill Haas, the 2011 FedExCup champion, and Adam Schenk were a stroke back. Haas shot a 64, tying the best round of the day. Schenk had a 66.

Nick Watney also had a 64 to join 2016 winner Ryan Moore (65), Dylan Frattelli (65) and Vaughn Taylor (66) at 14 under. Chris Stroud (66), Lucas Glover (69) and Roger Sloan (67) were 13 under.