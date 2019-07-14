The Indian U-19 football team will play against Jordan and Oman during an upcoming exposure tour in Turkey as preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers later this year.

“We aim to play as many international matches as possible, the more we play the better get. The exposure tour to Turkey serves as a good platform to test ourselves against West Asian opposition,” head coach Floyd Pinto said.

“We aim to solidify our playing style, narrow down on our core group of players as we inch closer to the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers in November,” he added.

India are also set to play a friendly match against a local club Kocaelispor in Kartepe, Turkey between July 19 and 27.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Niraj Kumar, Lalbiakhula Jongte

Defenders: Jitendra Singh, Narendar, Gurkirat Singh, Sumit Rathi, Muhammad Rafi, Akash Mishra, Bikash Yumnam, Manish Chaudhary, Thoiba Singh

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ninthoiganba Meetei, Givson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Sailo Lalchhanhima, Robin Yadav

Forwards: Harmanpreet Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Ridge Demello