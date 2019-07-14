Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Croatian Ivan Dodig made it back to back Grand Slam successes, clinching the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in a 6-2, 6-3 win over Swede Robert Lindstedt and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Sunday.

Chan and Dodig have become a powerful mixed doubles partnership in the past year having won two French Opens and now Wimbledon.

The eighth seeds were always in control surging into a 5-0 lead in the first set.

Although Chan – who won the 2017 US Open doubles title with Martina Hingis – was broken serving for the set they broke back immediately to clinch it.

A break in the eighth game of the second set was all they required before celebrating by climbing up to their entourage’s box to hug them prior to being presented with the trophy.

For both 29-year-old Chan and Dodig, 34, it is their first Wimbledon title of any kind – the Croatian having lost in the men’s doubles final in 2015.