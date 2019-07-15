England brought end to a 44-year wait for their first ICC Cricket World Cup title as they pipped a gritty New Zealand side due to more boundaries recorded following a tied Super Over in a nail-biting finish at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 242 for victory, the hosts were in trouble at 86/4 before a century partnership between Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes ensured England tied the contest, forcing a Super Over where more drama was followed.

Both sides scored 15 runs but England won due to a tie-break rule because they struck more boundaries.

Eoin Morgan’s men had already climbed to the top of the ODI rankings heading into the tournament and, after plenty of highs and lows over the past six weeks, they eventually justified their tag as the bookmakers’ pre-tournament favourites to win the World Cup.

It was not an easy ride for England, whose defeats against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage put them on the brink of elimination.

But England kept their cool to defeat India and New Zealand and book a last-four spot before crushing Australia in the semi-finals and surviving one final test of their nerve against New Zealand in what will be remembered as the greatest ODI game ever.

While England celebrated, it was another heart-breaking loss for New Zealand, who also finished as runners-up in the previous World Cup in 2015 after losing to Australia in the final.

Here’s a look at some interesting numbers from the dramatic final:

2017: England Women - World Champions



2019: England Men - World Champions



England win the World Cup at Lord's - again!#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/BpzL5rmxpP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

The top-2 run-getters of #CWC19 were separated by just 1 run



Rohit 648

Warner 647



It is the smallest difference in the top-2 scorers of a WC edition.



Prev:

2015: 6 runs; Guptill 547, Sanga 541

1983: 17 runs; Gower 384, Viv 367

2011: 18 runs; Dilshan 500, Tendulkar 482 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 14, 2019

Tie in ODI finals



Aus vs WI MCG 1984 - B & H World Series Cup

Eng vs Aus Lord's 2005 - NatWest Series

Eng vs NZ Lord's 2019 - World Cup#ENGvNZ #CWC19Final — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 14, 2019

Highest batting average in the World Cup:



Shakib Al Hasan 86.60

Kane Williamson 82.60

Rohit Sharma 81.00

David Warner 71.90

Babar Azam 67.70#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 14, 2019

Ben Stokes has now scored 400-plus runs and taken seven wickets this World Cup - the first England player with 400-plus runs and five-plus wickets in an edition of ODI WC.#ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 14, 2019

Most runs by a captain in a World Cup:



578 Kane Williamson (2019)

548 Mahela Jayawardene (2007)

539 Ricky Ponting (2007)

507 Aaron Finch (2019)

482 AB de Villiers (2015)#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 14, 2019

With 27 #CWC19 scalps, Mitchell Starc broke the record for most wickets claimed by a bowler at a ICC Cricket World Cup 👏#CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/Hy1lhVw0GT — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 15, 2019

Last three ODI WCs have been won by home teams:



2011 - India

2015 - Australia

2019 - England#NZvENG #CWC19Final — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 14, 2019

Eoin Morgan:



Born in Ireland.

Started his International career with Ireland.



Moved to England.

Became the captain of England cricket team.

Lead England to first ever World Cup title.



Congrats. What a story! #CWC19Final — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 14, 2019

Kane Williamson finishes the #CWC19 with 578 runs. As a captain, only Greg Chappell (686 in B&H World Series 1980/81) and Allan Border (590 in B&H World Series 1984/85) have more runs in an ODI series/tournament!#CWC2019#CWC19Final#EngvNZ #EngvsNZ #NZvEng #NZvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 14, 2019

Best bowling figures in an ODI WC final for England:



3/22 - Derek Pringle v Pakistan, MCG, 1992

3/42 - Liam Plunkett v NZ, Lord's, 2019*



Plunkett (34y 99d) is the oldest player to take three or more wickets in an ODI WC final. (Prev. D Pringle - 33y 189d)#NZvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 14, 2019

Player of the series in World Cups



1992 M Crowe

1996 S Jayasuriya

1999 L Klusener

2003 S Tendulkar

2007 G McGrath

2011 Yuvraj Singh

2015 M Starc

2019 #KaneWilliamson#CWC19Final #CWC19 #BackTheBlackCaps — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 14, 2019

Colin de Grandhomme out for 16 which means the highest score by a Zimbabwe-born in WC Finals is still Graeme Hick's 17 in WC 1992. #CWC19Final — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 14, 2019

Highest individual scores while chasing in an ODI WC final:



107* - Arvinda de Silva v Aus, Lahore, 1996

97 - Gautam Gambhir v SL, Mumbai, 2011

91* - MS Dhoni v SL, Mumbai, 2011

84* - Ben Stokes v NZ, Lord's, 2019*

82 - Virender Sehwag v Aus, Jo'burg, 2003#ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 14, 2019

Most runs in maiden World Cup



510 Jonny Bairstow in 2019*

474 Babar Azam in 2019

461 Rahul Dravid in 1999#CWC19Final — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 14, 2019

Man of the Match in World Cup finals



C Lloyd

V Richards

M Amarnath

D Boon

Wasim Akram

Aravinda de Silva

S Warne

R Ponting

A Gilchrist

MS Dhoni

J Faulkner

BEN STOKES#CWC19Final #CWC19 #WeAreEngland — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 14, 2019

Across 48 #CWC19 games, we witnessed some splendid batting performances. Here are the top run-scorers from the tournament 🏏



Who impressed you the most? pic.twitter.com/b7FcIvAtf7 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 15, 2019

(with AFP inputs)