“Don’t take up sport,” New Zealand’s dejected all-rounder Jimmy Neesham advised kids as he hoped to find at least a day or two in the next decade when the nerve-wracking World Cup final loss to England won’t rankle him.

It was the first-ever World Cup final that went till the Super Over after the two teams finished tied in regulation 50 overs on Sunday night.

However, the trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had more boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

“Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy,” a disappointed Neesham, known for his witty remarks on cricket and life, tweeted.

“That hurts. Hopefully, there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved,” he added.

Neesham picked up three wickets in Sunday’s game. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand’s maiden World Cup triumph.

“Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry, we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted,” he said.