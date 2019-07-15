Two Indian players managed to win titles while another finished as runner-up on the final day of the Dutch Junior Open squash tournament in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Anahat Singh won the girls’ U13 title after a gritty performance in the final while Neel Joshi captured the boys’ U17 title.

Paarth Ambani finished with a silver medal after losing his final of boys’ U15 category to top seed Rowan Damming of Netherlands.

Second seed Anahat played the longest match of the evening and won the title in five games. The British Junior Open winner defeated France’s Lauren Baltayan 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-8.

Neel also had to dig deep after losing the opening game against English opponent Hassan Khalili. He took the next three games to win 10-12, 12-10, 11-4, 11-6.

Kaavya Bansal in girls’ U15 and Amira Singh in U17 made it to the semi-finals of their respective categories before losing.