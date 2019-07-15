Sunday brought end to an action-packed World Cup as England pipped New Zealand on boundaries following a nail-biting Super Over to be crowned World Cup champions for the first time in history at Lord’s.

Many crunch games witnessed below-par totals being defended successfully and it was all down to the pressure piled on by the bowlers.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who finished the 2015 edition with 22 wickets behind New Zealand’s Trent Boult, topped the charts once again picking up a total of 27 wickets through the tournament – the most by any bowler in a single edition.

Though Australia failed to reach the final, Starc surpassed compatriot Glenn McGrath for the highest wickets in a single edition, who earlier held the record in 2007. Here the full list of the top ten bowlers of the World Cup 2019: